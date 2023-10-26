Princess Eugenie Pinched a Parenting Rule From Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie recently became a mom of two, as she shares sons August, 2, and Ernest, 5 months, with husband Jack Brooksbank.

The princess recently appeared on the White Wine Question Time podcast, and was asked about life with her little ones.

Eugenie began by gushing about her cute children, sharing a little about their unique personalities.

"My kids are so wonderful," she told host Kate Thornton (via OK!). "Augie is a two and a half-year-old firecracker and just listens to me, I don't know why. And Ernie smiles the whole time so they're really easy and wonderful boys."

Eugenie also, by her own admission, humble-bragged about how good her two kids are at sleeping through the night—a skill she believes they inherited from her.

"If there was a tournament in the Olympics of sleeping, I think I would win it," she shared. "I could sleep for Great Britain as a national sport and so I think my boys have gained that talent, and they are deep, deep sleepers. I hate to say this to all mums listening but they are really good sleepers."

As part of the chat, the princess also told Thornton a principle she tries to live by when it comes to raising well-rounded young boys.

"'Manners maketh man'—I'm trying to do that with my kids right now," she said.

As pointed out by OK!, there's a reason why that saying may sound familiar in the context of royal parenting: It's actually one that Meghan Markle herself has cited as really important when it comes to raising her own kids, Archie and Lilibet.

In her interview with The Cut last year, the Duchess of Sussex explained that she and Prince Harry were trying to teach Archie manners. "We always tell him: 'Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners,'" she said.

Basically, it sounds like Meghan and Eugenie have been exchanging parenting stories and tips, since the Princess of York is one of the only royals the Sussexes are still close to these days. Honestly, having a mom community can only be a good thing, and I'm glad they have each other.