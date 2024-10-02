Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson Share Rare Unseen Photos of Princess Beatrice's Daughter, Sienna, After Pregnancy Announcement
The "proud GiGi" and sister posted some family moments on Instagram.
Princess Beatrice has kept her 3-year-old daughter, Sienna, out of the spotlight, but royal fans were treated to an adorable new photo of the toddler on Oct. 1 as Buckingham Palace announced Beatrice was pregnant with her second child. However, the sweet snaps didn't stop there, with sister Princess Eugenie and mom Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, both sharing celebratory Instagram posts after the news broke.
Ferguson, 64, treated fans to three unseen photos of her family on the social media platform, writing, "A very proud GiGi/Mum today. Such an incredible blessing and an embrace to my heart."
She added that "Wolfie, August, Ernie and Sienna will be over the moon to have the fifth member of the five aside! 💜," referring to Princess Beatrice's 8-year-old stepson, Wolfie—whom she co-parents with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi—and Princess Eugenie's two children August, 3, and Ernest, 1.
In the first pic, Princess Beatrice—dressed in a gorgeous blue dress and a floral crown—and Ferguson both kneel down in front of little Sienna, who sports a white flower girl dress with a green sash. As Hello! reported in June, the toddler had a starring role in Beatrice's friend Marissa Montgomery's wedding this summer, joining Rebel Wilson's 1-year-old daughter in the bridal party.
Ferguson also posted a graphic expressing her "joy and excitement" about "becoming a Granny again," adding, "Watching you grow as a mother has been one of the greatest privileges of my life."
A second photo revealed Sienna wearing a white floral sun hat atop her platinum blond hair as Princess Beatrice kneels down in the grass in front of her daughter, and the duchess shared a third picture of herself grinning widely as she hugged her two daughters.
As for Princess Eugenie, she extended her own congratulations to sister "Beabea" on Instagram Tuesday, writing, "So looking forward to more on this journey of motherhood together. And adding another little one to the gang."
However, she experienced a relatable mom moment in the process, adding, "I couldn't find a single group shot of us 🤦🏻♀️, so this one from Christmas 2022 will have to do.Xxxx."
The photo is one many families probably have on their camera rolls, with Sienna—whose snowsuit is covered in mud—facing the camera as Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, tends to young August while she holds on to her hat and Beatrice laughs off to the side on a sunny but blustery-looking beach.
Princess Beatrice's new addition is due in "early spring," per Buckingham Palace's press release, and uncle King Charles is "delighted with the news."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
