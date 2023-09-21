Princess Kate Is Absolutely Nailing the Business Casual Look This Week

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Kate has a few go-to uniforms, one of which being her trusty tailored pantsuits.

This week, the Princess of Wales treated us to not one but two of these perfect workwear looks, first on Monday at the Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton, and then on Tuesday at the Streets of Growth charity in London.

For her first fashion tour de force this week, the princess wore an appropriately military-like navy blazer with gold buttons by Holland Cooper, paired with tailored navy cigarette pants, and block-heeled pumps by her fave Gianvito Rossi.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reflecting on her visit to the airbase on Instagram, the princess wrote, "Visiting RNAS Yeovilton for the first time as Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm.

"Thank you to all the brave men and women who serve in the Royal Navy and across the Armed Forces."

In London on Tuesday, Kate opted for a light-colored pantsuit perfect for the mid-season, in a luxe two-piece set by Roland Mouret. The blazer was reminiscent of some of her favorite Alexander McQueen jackets with its downturned pockets, while the pants looked so cozy (yet stylish!) with their stretchy, flared silhouette.

The princess paired the camel suit with a simple white t-shirt and pointed sandy-colored pumps peeking out below the trousers.

Sadly, her exact suit is nowhere to be found online, but you can grab it in black below!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reflecting on this visit, Kate said, "A pleasure to visit @streets.of.growth in East London, a game-changing charity which supports young people to transform their lives in the face of adversity. Their work is inspired by the fantastic approach of @roca_inc in Boston

"It was great to meet some of the young people and communities, and those working with them, to see how they are flourishing under the charity’s programmes."