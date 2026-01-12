Princess Kate Announces New Focus for 2026 After Royal Source Says Her "Recovery" from Cancer "Was Aided" By This Activity

For Princess Kate, 2025 was spent slowly returning to a busier program of public events after spending the majority of 2024 recovering from cancer treatment. But this year, the Princess of Wales is hoping to turn to a new area of focus in her royal work. As revealed in an exclusive story in the Mirror, the princess wants to lean into the creative world after a palace source said that "the power of creativity" helped her get through her treatments.

Kate made a surprise appearance with Prince William to Charing Cross Hospital in London on Thursday, and while meeting with patients, the couple shared that they "know" all too well what it's like sitting around the hospital "for hours." The princess also opened up about the use of art therapy, a topic that she's keen to continue highlighting in the future.

“The princess was speaking about her own experience, and this is certainly something she will explore further in the future," a royal source told the Mirror. "It is her absolute belief that her recovery was aided by immersing herself in nature, focusing on the joy of being creative as well as being around loved ones."

Princess Kate discussed the benefits of being in nature in a new video released on her 44th birthday. (Image credit: Kensington Palace/Instagram)

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte played the piano together during the televised broadcast of 2025's Together at Christmas concert. (Image credit: Royal Carols: Together At Christmas airs Christmas Eve, 7.25pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Stream on ITVX.)

The source added, "The healing power of creativity is definitely something that has resonated throughout her work and will be explored further in the future."

The Princess of Wales has already put her love of photography and music to use throughout the years. She's performed the piano both on her own and with Princess Charlotte, attended a photography workshop with children and held a contest to highlight extraordinary photos taken by Brits during the pandemic. Like King Charles, she's also a fan of drawing and painting, and has shared several of her sketches on social media.

In terms of how Kate will integrate creativity into her work, the Mirror's source added that the princess will be "working with people and organizations in the arts world" as well as those in healthcare, "music [and] mental health programs."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors