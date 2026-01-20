Princess Kate's Secret Night Out for “Evening of Creative Inspiration” with The Royal Ballet

Princess Kate enjoyed a low-key evening at The Royal Ballet last weekend, and her secret night out was part of her big plans for 2026. According to a royal source, Princess Kate has set a goal to promote “the power of creativity” over the next year. The Princess took to Instagram to thank The Royal Ballet “for an amazing evening of creative inspiration at Woolf Works this weekend!”

The Royal Ballet’s Woolf Works is described as an “experimental ballet triptych inspired by the genre-defying works and writings of Virginia Woolf,” with The Guardian describing the performance as “a ballet of ravishing feeling and radical intellectual intent.” The performance is not your typical, classical ballet, but a creative interpretation of Virginia Woolf’s stream-of-consciousness writing style.

The Princess of Wales attended a performance of The Royal ballet's Woolf Works. (Image credit: The Royal Ballet)

Princess Kate has supported The Royal Ballet for many years. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales has been a regular visitor at ballet performances, even bringing Princess Charlotte and her friends along to celebrate the young princess’s birthday one year. In 2025, the Princess of Wales took to Instagram, saying "Congratulations and thank you to [The English National Ballet] and @Sadlers_Wells for the wonderfully powerful, moving and inspiring performance of Akram Khan's Giselle. Creativity at its best!"

The Sun’s Russell Myers reports “The future queen wants to combine her personal experience recovering from cancer, where she immersed herself in nature to aid her treatment, with her role as patron of arts organisations to inspire people to prioritise their well-being.”

A royal source told Myers, "The healing power of creativity is definitely something that has resonated throughout her work and will be explored further in the future.”