On December 12, King Charles shared a positive update about his cancer treatment, and encouraged everyone to attend invaluable cancer screenings. According to a royal expert, the monarch had a rather "un-regal" reaction to learning he had cancer. Meanwhile, The King continues to hold certain details regarding his health close to his chest.

The Daily Mail's royal editor, Rebecca English, reflected on the moment King Charles first revealed his diagnosis to others. "Understandably, [the palace aides] were shocked," English explained. "'Oh, that's a right bugger', one burst out, before inwardly panicking, fearing this might have caused offense."

English continued, "Instead, His Majesty's lips twitched, before he broke into laughter. 'Yes, it is a bit of a bugger, isn't it,' he chuckled." Elaborating on the unexpected moment, English wrote, "It was an instinctive—and decidedly un-regal—reaction, but one that characterizes Charles's response to his diagnosis."

A source told English, "I think when he first received his diagnosis and wasn't clear which way this was going to go, it made him more determined than ever to keep going as fast as possible because there was so much more he wanted to achieve."

The source continued, "He was only persuaded to take a few weeks away from frontline duties because his doctors convinced him of the danger of contracting a secondary infection in those perilous early days." They further explained, "Even now that he realizes it isn't going to be a race against time, he still wants to change the world."

As for why Charles has remained vague about his specific cancer diagnosis, English explained, "The King was also advised that, by being less specific about his condition, his message would reach the widest possible audience." The royal expert continued, "Officials have also declined to discuss the nature of the treatment he has received, although I am told it has involved a 'package' of both conventional medicine and holistic care."

People reported that, although Charles has willingly opened up about some of his health issues, he "still has not revealed what type of cancer he is being treated for." Discussing the monarch's alleged secrecy, a palace spokesperson told the outlet, "The advice from cancer experts is that, in his determination to support the whole cancer community, it is preferable that His Majesty does not address his own specific condition but rather speaks to those affected by all forms of the disease."

It would appear as though King Charles hopes to help as many people as possible, regardless of their exact diagnosis, which is more than admirable.