Princess Kate Is Designing Her Own Clothing in What Fashion Expert Calls a "Refreshingly Revolutionary Move"

When Princess Kate arrived in Scotland for a day out with Prince William on January 20, royal fashion fans initially assumed her new blue tartan coat was an Alexander McQueen style or a similar designer piece. But it was later confirmed that the princess herself collaborated on the design of her Chris Kerr coat, created with a special tartan she worked with heritage brand Johnstons of Elgin to create.

It was an interesting announcement from Kensington Palace, especially in the wake of last year's media storm surrounding Princess Kate's wardrobe. While a palace source later insisted the comments didn't come from Kate herself, the insider originally claimed that the royal's team would no longer be commenting on her clothing and suggested that the focus should only be on her work.

But Princess Kate has been putting a special focus on spotlighting the British textile industry in the past year, and in designing her own coat, the Telegraph's fashion director Bethan Holt says the Princess of Wales was able to make a "profound" statement.

Princess Kate is pictured in Stirling, Scotland on January 20. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales wore a black Zara turtleneck with her new coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"This week’s coat design feels like the culmination of a year in which Catherine has sought to carve out her own way of engaging with fashion, an approach where she can use her clout to be supportive in a more profound way," Holt wrote.

This was displayed when the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Radical Weavers, a hand-weaving studio and independent charity in Stirling, Scotland, during their visit Tuesday. In addition to showing her support with a traditionally made coat, Kate tried her hand at making fabric at the organization, which uses Scottish tartan-weaving skills to help people tackle social isolation and trauma.

Last year, Kate's trusted stylist and assistant Natasha Archer left the royal household, and it's understood she will not be replaced. As Holt noted, it's Kate "who now takes the credit for her style decisions," adding, "In a fashion landscape where celebrity stylists wield extraordinary power, it’s a refreshingly revolutionary move."

And as the Prince and Princess of Wales plan their future roles in the Royal Family, Holt said that making her own style choices hints at Kate's approach as Queen. "It all points to her driving a modern and impactful way to shape her image," the fashion expert added.

