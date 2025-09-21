How Prince William Is "Being Eased Into His Future Role" as Royal Expert Claims "There Are Dangers" Ahead for the Royal Family

Following King Charles's cancer diagnosis in 2024, Prince William began taking on a more central role within the Royal Family, representing his father at multiple events and engagements. Several royal sources have since suggested that the Prince of Wales has started preparing for his future role as monarch, which includes figuring out the kind of king he wants to be. Now, a royal expert has reported that Prince William is actually "being eased into" his kingship, while "dangers" lie ahead for the monarchy.

Writing for the Daily Mail, royal expert A. N. Wilson revealed a conversation he'd once had with Princess Diana, in which she shared her fear that the monarchy would end after Charles's death. However, Wilson also noted that the Prince of Wales is attempting to carve out a new version of the Royal Family. "William is already being eased into his future royal role," Wilson explained. "The King delegates more to him than many realize according to ex-courtiers, and he sits in many meetings that were once run by his father."

While both King Charles and Prince William carry out a plethora of official engagements, the monarch is allegedly leaning on his eldest son more often in recent months. As well as being present for numerous public events, William reportedly "oversees the shoots at Balmoral and Sandringham—a key job among family roles," according to Wilson.

Despite needing to stand in for King Charles on occasion, Prince William is reportedly planning for a very different kind of kingship compared to his father. As Wilson wrote for the outlet, "It is becoming apparent that William likes to do things his way or, as a senior member of the royal household who has observed the father-son dynamic put it: 'As direct heir, he sometimes seems to forget, whether by accident or design, that there is a hierarchy and that he ranks one below his father.'"

Of course, it's unclear whether or not Charles is concerned with his son's alternate approach to the crown, or if he supports the forthcoming era of the Royal Family. But as a source close to the situation told Wilson, "Deference does not appear to be in [William's] vocabulary when it comes to The King."

As an observer of the Royal Family's evolution, Wilson expressed concern for some of the changes William had begun implementing, suggesting "there are dangers" ahead for the monarchy. "William appears to want things to be more casual," the expert noted.

Wilson also emphasized William's assertion that his son, Prince George, wouldn't be forced to serve in the military, "unless he chooses to do so," that is. However, as "the monarch is someone whose role is deeply entwined with the life of the armed forces," Wilson worried that a lack of experience in that area "could be taken as a failure to grasp the job specifications."

The ability to maintain "public affection for the institution" of the monarchy is also key to William's future role. "The King in waiting needs to make a case for it if he is not to find himself booted out by a hostile public," Wilson claimed. "He will need to work hard and employ his mother's radiant and irresistible charm" to do so, the royal expert wrote. It would seem that the Prince of Wales has quite an overwhelming task ahead of him.