Royal Sources Say Princess Kate Loves "Shopping Online" and Might Not Hire a New Stylist, Even When She's Queen
"She’s not interested in trends; it’s about what she feels comfortable in and the messaging."
Fourteen years after she married into the Royal Family, Princess Kate's style continues to make headlines. For years, she relied on the help of stylist and personal assistant Natasha "Tash" Archer, but this summer, Archer left Kensington Palace to start her own styling business. Royal watchers have wondered who—if anyone—will replace Tash ever since, but according to People, the Princess of Wales is happy to go it alone.
A royal source told the magazine that Princess Kate is not planning on replacing Archer, adding, "Kate has always been very involved in choosing her outfits for royal engagements, but now she is so confident, she knows exactly what suits her and what doesn’t."
Since 2023, the Princess of Wales has shifted her style to include more trouser suits and repeat outfits than she had in the past, replacing her typical midi dresses with classic blazers and understated looks for daytime engagements. However, she's brought significant more glamour to formal occasions, debuted four show-stopping new gowns since this summer alone.
“I do think we are seeing a delineation between day-to-day, less remarkable outfits with these big wow moments — like the gold Phillipa Lepley dress she wore to the state dinner with Trump," the Telegraph's fashion director, Bethan Holt, told People.
One such outfit is the dazzling blue Jenny Packham dress she wore to Wednesday's German state banquet at Windsor Castle, with the bespoke creation featuring a dramatic cape and scores of sequins. She also departed from her usual tiara routine, choosing Queen Victoria's Oriental Circlet, an 1853 tiara that hasn't been seen in public in 20 years.
When it comes to selecting outfits for royal engagements, a royal source told People that the Princess of Wales finds many of her outfits just like us.
"Kate has always loved shopping online and spends a lot of time researching brands that are meaningful," the insider said. The source added that the princess doesn't always shop for a specific event, instead buying something and keeping it "until just the right moment."
That philosophy was evident when the princess wore a forest green Talbot Runhof velvet gown to the Royal Variety Performance. While the style was offered for sale several years ago, she just now brought it out of her closet—and the brand, in turn, has brought it back into rotation.
"She’s not interested in trends; it’s about what she feels comfortable in and the messaging,” the source added.
And even if Princess Kate is selecting her outfits herself, that doesn't mean she doesn't turn to others for advice. "I’m sure that she consults people in her friendship circle, people who are very fashion literate or in the fashion industry, because she knows she needs to look relevant and she also wants to keep delivering surprises," Holt said.
As for her future as Queen, Holt said there could be changes coming—but Kate still might also feel like she doesn't need the help of a stylist.
"One day, when she does become queen, then there might be a need to hire someone with a more formal dresser role," the fashion expert said. "But for now, I’m not sure she will want that. And even then, I’m not sure there will be a splashy announcement.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.