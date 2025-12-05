Royal Sources Say Princess Kate Loves "Shopping Online" and Might Not Hire a New Stylist, Even When She's Queen

Fourteen years after she married into the Royal Family, Princess Kate's style continues to make headlines. For years, she relied on the help of stylist and personal assistant Natasha "Tash" Archer, but this summer, Archer left Kensington Palace to start her own styling business. Royal watchers have wondered who—if anyone—will replace Tash ever since, but according to People, the Princess of Wales is happy to go it alone.

A royal source told the magazine that Princess Kate is not planning on replacing Archer, adding, "Kate has always been very involved in choosing her outfits for royal engagements, but now she is so confident, she knows exactly what suits her and what doesn’t."

Since 2023, the Princess of Wales has shifted her style to include more trouser suits and repeat outfits than she had in the past, replacing her typical midi dresses with classic blazers and understated looks for daytime engagements. However, she's brought significant more glamour to formal occasions, debuted four show-stopping new gowns since this summer alone.

“I do think we are seeing a delineation between day-to-day, less remarkable outfits with these big wow moments — like the gold Phillipa Lepley dress she wore to the state dinner with Trump," the Telegraph's fashion director, Bethan Holt, told People.

The Princess of Wales has leaned into trouser suits in recent years. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate wore a new Jenny Packham gown and Queen Victoria's Oriental Circlet Tiara to the German state banquet on December 3. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One such outfit is the dazzling blue Jenny Packham dress she wore to Wednesday's German state banquet at Windsor Castle, with the bespoke creation featuring a dramatic cape and scores of sequins. She also departed from her usual tiara routine, choosing Queen Victoria's Oriental Circlet, an 1853 tiara that hasn't been seen in public in 20 years.

When it comes to selecting outfits for royal engagements, a royal source told People that the Princess of Wales finds many of her outfits just like us.

"Kate has always loved shopping online and spends a lot of time researching brands that are meaningful," the insider said. The source added that the princess doesn't always shop for a specific event, instead buying something and keeping it "until just the right moment."

That philosophy was evident when the princess wore a forest green Talbot Runhof velvet gown to the Royal Variety Performance. While the style was offered for sale several years ago, she just now brought it out of her closet—and the brand, in turn, has brought it back into rotation.

Princess Kate chose a velvet Talbot Runhof gown for the 2025 Royal Variety Performance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate is seen attending the Future Workforce Summit in November. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"She’s not interested in trends; it’s about what she feels comfortable in and the messaging,” the source added.

And even if Princess Kate is selecting her outfits herself, that doesn't mean she doesn't turn to others for advice. "I’m sure that she consults people in her friendship circle, people who are very fashion literate or in the fashion industry, because she knows she needs to look relevant and she also wants to keep delivering surprises," Holt said.

As for her future as Queen, Holt said there could be changes coming—but Kate still might also feel like she doesn't need the help of a stylist.

"One day, when she does become queen, then there might be a need to hire someone with a more formal dresser role," the fashion expert said. "But for now, I’m not sure she will want that. And even then, I’m not sure there will be a splashy announcement.”