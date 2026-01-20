Princess Kate Makes Grandma Vests Chic Again on Community Visit to Scotland

Princess Kate embraced the “Grandma Chic” trend on a visit to Scotland with a unique statement piece steeped in Scottish heritage. While her monochrome navy ensemble was classic and simple, she topped the look with a wool vest straight out of grandma’s closet.

The wool vest featured a fair isle design with a feminine heart print in burgundy and purple tones. Mother of pearl buttons added a subtle shimmer to the otherwise muted piece, but no matter how you look at it this vest is extremely Grandma-esque.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“There is an element of authenticity in the grandma trend—it’s an idea of dressing for yourself and how you want to feel, with less emphasis on what other people think,” fashion historian Charity Armstead told Vogue in 2022. The Grandma Chic trend taps into our self-expression and our creativity, topics close to the Princess's heart lately.

Princess Kate covered up from the cold in a blue plaid coat from Chris Kerr, a Scottish designer specializing in custom designs. The Princess worked with Scottish brand Johnstons of Elgin on the design for the fabric to create a bespoke pattern reminiscent of Scotland’s flag. Johnstons of Elgin also designed her kilt-inspired skirt, in a collaboration with Le Kilt. She swapped her Gianvito Rossi navy suede boots for a chunky pair of suede ankle boots from Tods to play a game of curling.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess has focused several engagements over the last few years spotlighting the British textiles industry. Last year, the Princess visited different types of textiles manufacturers in Carmarthenshire, Suffolk, Kent and County Tyrone to “highlight the rich heritage of the British textile industry and celebrate the joy found in working in the creative industries.”