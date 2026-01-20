Princess Kate Makes Grandma Vests Chic Again on Community Visit to Scotland
Princess Kate completed her outfit with a wool vest straight out of grandma’s closet
Princess Kate embraced the “Grandma Chic” trend on a visit to Scotland with a unique statement piece steeped in Scottish heritage. While her monochrome navy ensemble was classic and simple, she topped the look with a wool vest straight out of grandma’s closet.
The wool vest featured a fair isle design with a feminine heart print in burgundy and purple tones. Mother of pearl buttons added a subtle shimmer to the otherwise muted piece, but no matter how you look at it this vest is extremely Grandma-esque.
“There is an element of authenticity in the grandma trend—it’s an idea of dressing for yourself and how you want to feel, with less emphasis on what other people think,” fashion historian Charity Armstead told Vogue in 2022. The Grandma Chic trend taps into our self-expression and our creativity, topics close to the Princess's heart lately.
Princess Kate covered up from the cold in a blue plaid coat from Chris Kerr, a Scottish designer specializing in custom designs. The Princess worked with Scottish brand Johnstons of Elgin on the design for the fabric to create a bespoke pattern reminiscent of Scotland’s flag. Johnstons of Elgin also designed her kilt-inspired skirt, in a collaboration with Le Kilt. She swapped her Gianvito Rossi navy suede boots for a chunky pair of suede ankle boots from Tods to play a game of curling.
The Princess has focused several engagements over the last few years spotlighting the British textiles industry. Last year, the Princess visited different types of textiles manufacturers in Carmarthenshire, Suffolk, Kent and County Tyrone to “highlight the rich heritage of the British textile industry and celebrate the joy found in working in the creative industries.”
Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.