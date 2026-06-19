Princess Kate Might Take a More "Hands-On Approach" Teaching George, Charlotte and Louis One Lesson, Says Former Butler

Prince George will be turning 13 in July and heading off to boarding school in September, and with some big milestones ahead for the Wales family, one former butler is weighing in on how they might take a U-turn from previous royals.

Speaking to Select Car Leasing , Harrold—who served King Charles at Highgrove House from 2004 to 2011—says that learning to drive “is a huge thing for the royals as so many of their homes are in the middle of nowhere.” Even though George and his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are years away from hitting the road, Harrold explains the process that goes behind young royals learning to drive—and why Princess Kate and Prince William could potentially switch things up.

He says that like any other member of the public, members of the Royal Family have to pass a driving test to get their license—except for the monarch. “They have to do the same theory and practical tests, and have to do all the revision and practice that comes with them,” Harrold shares.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Prince William drives his family to King Charles's Christmas lunch in December 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Wales family attends Easter Sunday services in Windsor on April 5. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Members of the Royal Family will use a private driving instructor, with Harrold noting, “The chosen instructor would have gone through security checks, but apart from that it’s not much different to how normal teens learn.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales have raised their children in a much different way than previous royals, and Harrold notes that they could choose to teach their kids in a more “hands-on” way.

“When it comes to teaching George, Charlotte and Louis how to drive, I wonder if Kate and William might take a more hands-on approach as they do with so much of their private lives,” he says.

Harrold adds he “could imagine Kate getting behind the wheel and teaching them herself when they’re old enough,” as the Princess of Wales is ”a very calm person” and “would make a great teacher.”

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Circle back in 2030 when it's time for 17-year-old George to get behind the wheel.