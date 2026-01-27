Princess Kate Reveals Her "Playful" Kids' Musical Hobbies and the Quality That Prince George Makes Sure She Doesn't "Lose" as an Adult

Prince William and Princess Kate have previously shared some insights into Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's hobbies, and the Princess of Wales opened up about her "playful" side while visiting Family Action's Children's Trauma Therapy Service on January 27.

The princess was visiting northern England for her first away day of 2026 on Tuesday, and during a play therapy session at Family Action, Kate interacted with children who are benefiting from the charity's trauma therapy services.

Family Action therapist Stuart Murray-Borbjerg told Hello! that Kate—who will be putting a special focus on the healing power of creativity in her royal work this year—was "genuinely interested" in how the charity uses "non-verbal approaches to therapy."

"Something that's lost through traumatic experiences is that sense of playfulness and joy which just comes back when you're making music or you're drawing together," he said. Murray-Borbjerg added that Princess Kate agreed one's sense of joy and whimsy "kind of gets lost as adults, but George keeps her playful."

Princess Kate takes part in a trauma therapy session with families. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales speaks with families at the Family Action Children's Trauma Therapy Service. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think she said one [of her children] plays the guitar and one plays the drums," the therapist added.

Given Princess Kate and Prince William's previous comments about their kids, Kate was likely referring to Prince George, 12, and Prince Louis, 7. In 2024, the Prince of Wales revealed that Louis was a keen drummer, sharing, "My youngest is learning the drums, that's why I spend my entire life with my fingers in my ears."

Future King Prince George seems to prefer the guitar to drumming, as Princess Kate revealed in 2022. The Wales family attended an orchestra practice in Wales ahead of the Platinum Jubilee, during which the princess shared that George was taking electric guitar lessons.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte is busy practicing her piano these days, as she demonstrated during a sweet duet with mom Kate during the 2025 Together at Christmas concert.