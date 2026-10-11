As reported by the Sun, Kate and Charlotte were spotted having "a very ordinary girls' day out to central London this weekend." The mother-daughter duo were spotted by fellow travelers on the Elizabeth Line, which is part of Transport for London's overground and underground rail network.
Per the outlet, "Footage posted online shows Kate—one of the most photographed and recognized people in the world—traveling alongside commuters and day-trippers without being hassled."
Of course, the two royals were accompanied by a "low-key security detail," but they happily "sat down on seats with other members of the public sharing the carriage around them."
One of the people traveling in the same carriage as Charlotte and Kate told the Sun, "It was really unexpected to see the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte on the Elizabeth Line. It was really so unexpected." They also called the experience "surreal."
The publication also noted, "A spokesman for the Princess of Wales declined to comment on private family time."
Hopefully Charlotte and Kate had a wonderful mother-daughter day out together, regardless of what they did.
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