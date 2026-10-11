Princess Charlotte Just Had a Secret Day Out With Mom Princess Kate and the Pair Were Spotted Traveling Incognito Around London

The mother-daughter duo managed to make a low-key trip into the city.

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Princess Kate waves while wearing a royal blue dress while daughter Princess Charlotte wears white
(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
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Princess Kate and Prince William have always made it clear that their family comes first. For instance, the couple recently moved into their "forever home," Forest Lodge in Windsor, and seemingly have no intention of moving into Buckingham Palace, even once William is King. So it should come as no surprise that Princess Kate and daughter Princess Charlotte just embarked on a secret day out together in London.

As reported by the Sun, Kate and Charlotte were spotted having "a very ordinary girls' day out to central London this weekend." The mother-daughter duo were spotted by fellow travelers on the Elizabeth Line, which is part of Transport for London's overground and underground rail network.

Per the outlet, "Footage posted online shows Kate—one of the most photographed and recognized people in the world—traveling alongside commuters and day-trippers without being hassled."

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Of course, the two royals were accompanied by a "low-key security detail," but they happily "sat down on seats with other members of the public sharing the carriage around them."

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte wearing blue and green coats on Christmas

Kate and Charlotte were spotted having "a very ordinary girls' day out to central London this weekend."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the people traveling in the same carriage as Charlotte and Kate told the Sun, "It was really unexpected to see the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte on the Elizabeth Line. It was really so unexpected." They also called the experience "surreal."

Princess Charlotte walking next to Princess Kate, Prince George, Prince Louis and Prince WIlliam

The two royals were accompanied by a "low-key security detail," but they happily "sat down on seats with other members of the public."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The publication also noted, "A spokesman for the Princess of Wales declined to comment on private family time."

Hopefully Charlotte and Kate had a wonderful mother-daughter day out together, regardless of what they did.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.