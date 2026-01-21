Prince William and Princess Kate Aren't "Afraid to Get Their Hands Dirty" in Their Royal Work, Much Like Princess Diana

Both Prince William and Princess Kate have shown their competitive sides during numerous royal events over the years, and on Tuesday, January 20, they got into the Winter Olympics spirit. The Prince and Princess of Wales took part in a curling lesson while visiting the Team GB and Paralympics GB curling teams in Stirling, Scotland—and body language expert Darren Stanton noted how their excited gestures showed the public how at the end of the day, they're "just like everyone else."

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Stanton said that during William and Kate's day out in Stirling and Falkirk, "what comes through is authenticity." Whether it was chatting with locals at a village pub or taking part in the curling lesson, the body language expert said that "what you see is what you get" from the Prince and Princess of Wales, similar to William's late mother.

Referencing Kate "celebrating a good shot in the curling, with her fist in the air," Stanton said that the gesture is "great to see because it reminds us that she’s human and shows how willing she is to really get involved."

Prince William tried his hand at curling on January 20. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate celebrated during a curling lesson in Stirling, Scotland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Yes, she’s the future Queen of England, but she’s also deeply connected and grounded, very much in the way Diana was," Stanton added. "I think that’s why people resonate so strongly with both Kate and William."

"People see that they will one day be King and Queen, but they’re also just like everyone else," he added. "They’re not afraid to get stuck in, to get their hands dirty, or to be down on their hands and knees curling if that’s what the moment calls for."

The famously sporty couple looked in high spirits as they faced off in curling, and Stanton said, "There’s another great shot where she’s curling, and again, her expression is so open and engaged. Overall, these images really signify the depth of feeling she has for people and her continued desire to connect with them on a very human level— whether she’s meeting a member of the public or a celebrity."

Princess Diana is seen hugging a child on a trip to Brazil in 1991. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate spoke with local residents at a pub in Stirling, Scotland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

He added that "everyone is treated the same" by Kate, as evidenced in footage of the prince and princess speaking with residents and meeting a group of young children outside The Gothenburg, a community-run pub in the former mining village of Fallin.

"I want to help pubs," William said to the group while enjoying a pint. "This is the best place to come and get to know each other."

Referring to pubs as "the heart of the community," the future King added, "I grew up in pubs. I absolutely love pubs."