Tom Holland once called soccer "the greatest sport of all time." So, don't be surprised if he and Zendaya pause their Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour to attend a 2026 World Cup game. On June 22 in Berlin, Zendaya teased her World Cup wardrobe in the sports jersey trend, which proved she's team Spider-Man all the way.

After all-black looks from McQueen and Rodarte, Z revived Spider-Man red in a number "39" jersey with major vintage charm. Her stylist, Law Roach, took the saying, "Put her in, coach," literally: Coach designed the strawberry red top's ivory-striped sleeves and light gray embroidery for the Fall 2026 fashion show.

If she was actually en route to a World Cup watch party, the Euphoria actor might've dressed down her soccer outfit with a VIP-beloved denim trend. Bella Hadid and SZA wore their sports jerseys with Daisy dukes and Bermuda shorts, after all. Zendaya was still in work mode, though. Instead, she blessed fashion girls-turned-soccer fans with the ultimate office-to-World Cup uniform: an oversize jersey and Coach's plaid, knee-grazing pencil skirt.

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Zendaya arrived at the Berlin photocall for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the sports jersey trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Seeing Zendaya in something so sporty wasn't Monday morning's only surprise. Her east-west engagement ring finally made its Spider-Man: Brand New Day debut. In Madrid and Amsterdam, she limited her ring stack to her wedding band. This time, she layered the five-carat sparkler from Jessica McCormack on top of a thick band.

Zendaya rounded out her yellow gold color story with itty-bitty hoop earrings and a matching Rolex watch. She's primarily sported the $15,100 Lady-Datejust timepiece during this press tour. But as Rolex's new brand ambassador, Z has an all-access pass to the entire catalog.

For her finishing touch, Zendaya slipped on chocolate brown Christian Louboutin pumps.

Don't miss Z's engagement ring on that finger. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Zendaya certainly hasn't attended as many soccer games as her husband. When the time comes to cheer for Holland's English Premier League team, Tottenham Hotspur, she'll dress the part. She has plenty of sports jersey style inspiration at her disposal, thanks to Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Hailey Bieber's recent takes on the trend. (Z could even channel her younger self at a Jets football game in 2013.)

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Some of Holland's favorite Spurs athletes are playing in the 2026 World Cup as we speak. It'd be a challenge to make it to Boston before England's next game on June 23. But once the Spider-Man press tour swings onto U.S. red carpets, the newlyweds will likely spend their off days in the celebrity suites.

Shop the Sports Jersey Trend Inspired by Zendaya

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