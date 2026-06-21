A Rare Hermès Kelly Bag Is Jennifer Lopez's Date at Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' Tour

Jennifer Lopez has a large collection of Hermès bags, meaning she has one for just about every occasion. Case in point: to attend Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, Lopez selected a rare Hermès Kelly bag, which perfectly suited the outing.

The Office Romance star accompanied their child Emme Muñiz, along with Ben Affleck's son, Fin Affleck, to the in-demand Grande concert. Lopez appeared to be carrying her Hermès Havane Shiny Porosus Crocodile Sellier Kelly 35 Bag, which routinely trades hands for more than $20,000, for the night out.

Lopez wore a white cropped shirt with oversize balloon sleeves, paired with baggy cream capri pants, worn with a skinny brown leather belt.

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Jennifer Lopez taking her rare Hermès Kelly bag to Ariana Grande's show. (Image credit: Backgrid/Daily Stardust)

For footwear, the Maid in Manhattan star wore her Femme LA Gianni Mesh-Panel Pointed-Toe Sandals, a style she appears to be extremely fond of. A pair of large tinted sunglasses completed the superstar's outfit.

J.Lo pairs her Femme LA mesh sandals with baggy capri pants. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Femme La 120mm Gianni Mesh-Panel Pointed-Toe Sandals $268 at Farfetch

As always, Lopez knew exactly which Hermès bag to select from her extensive collection for the situation at hand.

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