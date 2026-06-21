A Rare Hermès Kelly Bag Is Jennifer Lopez's Date at Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' Tour
She also resurrected the capri pants trend in an unexpected way.
Jennifer Lopez has a large collection of Hermès bags, meaning she has one for just about every occasion. Case in point: to attend Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, Lopez selected a rare Hermès Kelly bag, which perfectly suited the outing.
The Office Romance star accompanied their child Emme Muñiz, along with Ben Affleck's son, Fin Affleck, to the in-demand Grande concert. Lopez appeared to be carrying her Hermès Havane Shiny Porosus Crocodile Sellier Kelly 35 Bag, which routinely trades hands for more than $20,000, for the night out.
Lopez wore a white cropped shirt with oversize balloon sleeves, paired with baggy cream capri pants, worn with a skinny brown leather belt.
For footwear, the Maid in Manhattan star wore her Femme LA Gianni Mesh-Panel Pointed-Toe Sandals, a style she appears to be extremely fond of. A pair of large tinted sunglasses completed the superstar's outfit.
As always, Lopez knew exactly which Hermès bag to select from her extensive collection for the situation at hand.
Shop Outfits Inspired by J.Lo
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.