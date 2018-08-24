Meghan Markle made her style debut during her first public event with Prince Harry in December 2017 wearing a double-breasted navy coat and carrying none other than a Strathberry handbag. Though people outside of the fashion world may not have been familiar with the brand, the bag still sold out in 11 minutes, and officially launched the Meghan Markle effect.

Eight months later, the Edinburgh-based company has made its way to the States and will now be carried in retailer-that-takes-all-of-my-money, Nordstrom. Though Meghan's exact bag isn't available yet, she has carried many variations of it during different events—including the "Bottle Green East/West Mini" chain strap crossbody bag while visiting Edinburgh in February, and the original Strathberry bag she stepped out with in a different color scheme during her royal visit to Ireland this summer with Prince Harry.

Meghan carrying a Strathberry bag during her first public event with Prince Harry in December at a Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair. Getty Images Max Mumby/Indigo

The nine different styles—sleek silhouettes topped with a horizontal gold bar—are available for pre-order today, and will be shipped as soon as they are ready. (Nordstrom has not given a definitive timeline for this.) Prices begin at $420 for the Nano Leather Tote and stretch to $810 for the Large Leather Tote and East/West Stripe Leather Crossbody Bag.

The good news: The holidays are (kinda, sorta) coming up, and a Meghan Markle-approved bag is always worth the splurge. Shop our favorites, available at Nordstrom, below.