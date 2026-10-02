Princess Kate Reveals One Major Safety Reminder She Has to Give George, Charlotte and Louis

Turns out the Princess of Wales is like every other parent.

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Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis might be members of the Royal Family, but their mother still has to nag them to remember one important task. Princess Kate was visiting with senior citizens in Pulborough, England, and when she boarded the West Sussex Minibus, she joked about forgetting her purse and telling her kids to buckle up.

After guiding 94-year-old Stella Drewett from her house to the bus, the Princess of Wales shared, "everyone always runs after me [shouting] ‘you forgot your handbag!'"

“I have to remind my children to put their seatbelts on too,” she added.

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Prince William and Princess Kate drive their kids to school themselves each day (minus Prince George, who is now away at boarding school), so they’ve had plenty of experience with seatbelt reminders. Earlier this year, William spoke about their occasionally chaotic morning routine when he spoke to Britain’s Heart Radio.

Princess Kate riding in a minibus with senior citizens

The Princess of Wales climbed aboard a local bus service on September 30.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate sitting at a table laughing with an old woman

Princess Kate laughs with lunch club member Lynda Jones.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“It depends if there’s a guitar lesson going on in the morning, a music lesson,” he shared. “You’ve got to get the guitar in the car? No, we’re not taking the guitar; we need the bag for school. Are we boarding? No, we're not. Are we seeing friends? No, we’re not. So there’s all that going on in the morning."

“There’s a lot of jam sandwiches taken in the car usually," Prince William admitted. "Louis will leave jam fingerprints throughout the car, which is really helpful."

During Kate's visit to Pulborough on Wednesday, she also visited a weekly lunch club for seniors, and she opened up about how she enjoys washing dishes, just like Queen Elizabeth used to do.

“I love washing up. I really do,” she told the group. When someone asked if the Prince of Wales also got involved with washing dishes, she shared that “he does the drying. We are a good double act,” adding that they also “get the children involved.”

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.