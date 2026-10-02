Princess Kate Reveals One Major Safety Reminder She Has to Give George, Charlotte and Louis

“It depends if there’s a guitar lesson going on in the morning, a music lesson,” he shared. “You’ve got to get the guitar in the car? No, we’re not taking the guitar; we need the bag for school. Are we boarding? No, we're not. Are we seeing friends? No, we’re not. So there’s all that going on in the morning."
“There’s a lot of jam sandwiches taken in the car usually," Prince William admitted. "Louis will leave jam fingerprints throughout the car, which is really helpful."
During Kate's visit to Pulborough on Wednesday, she also visited a weekly lunch club for seniors, and she opened up about how she enjoys washing dishes, just like Queen Elizabeth used to do.
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“I love washing up. I really do,” she told the group. When someone asked if the Prince of Wales also got involved with washing dishes, she shared that “he does the drying. We are a good double act,” adding that they also “get the children involved.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.