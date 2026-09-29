Princess Kate's Go-With-Everything Bag Has Been Given a Glossy Fall Makeover

Princess Kate has been a longtime fan of Aspinal of London’s classic British designs, but she’s not the only royal who loves the brand. Everyone from Queen Camilla to Zara Tindall has carried Aspinal’s luxurious handbags, and now Kate’s favorite design is offered in some rich new fall colors.
Titled "Crossing Paths," Aspinal’s fall/winter 2026 collection was designed to mark “the quiet connections that bring us together,” and there’s one style that the Princess of Wales has relied on time and time again.
Kate owns the brand’s celebrity-loved Midi Mayfair bag—carried by everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Selena Gomez—in black croc and a pale lilac. This season, fashion fans can grab it in fall colors ranging from chocolate croc to a deep evergreen that matches the blazer Princess Kate wore for her most recent appearance.
“The Mayfair Bag is the epitome of a classic top handle leather handbag—a style loved not only for its elegance, but also for its versatility,” Monica Marriott-Mills previously told Marie Claire.
“The bag is a trusted silhouette no matter what engagement she's attending,” Monica added, explaining that leaning on a familiar silhouette "is is also something we saw the late Queen do withLauner bags."
Along with her Midi Mayfair styles, Princess Kate also owns two Aspinal clutches, but with everything from equestrian-inspired hobos to sleek croc-print phone cases available this season, it wouldn't be surprising if she added to her collection.
Shop the Fall Collection
Aspinal of London
Midi Mayfair in Black Patent Croc
Aspinal of London
Bella Hobo
Aspinal of London
iPhone 18 Pro Case
Aspinal of London
Annabel Midi
Aspinal of London
Soho Crossbody Pouch
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.