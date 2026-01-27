Princess Kate Swaps Her Bouncy Curls and Tailored Blazer for a Sporty Braid and Skinny Jeans During Rugby Club Visit

Princess Kate sported a familiar Holland Cooper blazer and her usual long, curly hairstyle when she kicked off a day of royal engagements in northern England on Tuesday, January 27. But as she left the Wakefield Trinity Rugby League club, the Princess of Wales wore her hair in a casual side braid—and showed off a new outfit in the process.

Kate, who serves as patron of Family Action, paid her first visit of the day to the charity while wearing the same brown herringbone blazer she wore for a 2025 trip to Scotland. She paired the Holland Cooper blazer with a chocolate turtleneck and a new pair of brown wide-legged trousers by Jigsaw, per Instagram account Kate Middleton Styled.

The princess also debuted a pair of brown suede block heel pumps by one of her favorite accessory brands, Emmy London, and wore her Cartier Trinity earrings.

Princess Kate is pictured at Wakefield Trinity Rugby League club. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After meeting with families who have taken part in Family Action's children’s trauma therapy service and hearing about how its therapists work with kids, Princess Kate headed off to her next event at Wakefield Trinity Rugby League club.

The Princess of Wales kept her all-brown outfit on as she met with young people and seniors benefiting from programs at the rugby club. But as she left the building, Kate was wearing a new earth-toned outfit.

The Princess of Wales poses for a photo with royal fan Lauren Parkinson outside Wakefield Trinity Rugby League club. (Image credit: Lauren Parkinson)

Princess Kate changed out of her business-like blazer into an olive green Dubarry of Ireland utility jacket and a matching turtleneck, wearing her hair in a neat side braid. She also swapped her pleated trousers and pumps for a pair of brown skinny jeans and her trusty Berghaus hiking boots as she prepared to go to her next royal event of the day.

While visiting the rugby club, the princess met students from Wakefield’s Inspiring Futures program and took part in training drills with local girls competing in the Champion Schools competition. She also spoke with elderly people taking part in an initiative called In Touch, which gives seniors the opportunity to build community by taking part in events like stadium tours, quiz nights and other events.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors