Emma Stone is back on the red carpet at the 83rd Golden Globes in Los Angeles, and I, for one, am rejoicing. After debuting a head-turning pixie cut at last year's show (she was in the process of growing out a buzz cut, fun fact), Stone is back and isn’t giving up on the butter yellow trend just yet. When she looks this good, I don’t blame her.

Tonight, Stone is in the running for the Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, thanks to her role in Bugonia, her fourth film with director Yorgos Lanthimos (remember, she won a Golden Globe for her 2023 turn in Poor Things, among many other awards).

The actress arrived on the carpet wearing a stunning Louis Vuitton look, which featured a long skirt and a cropped belly shirt. She kept her makeup minimal, opting for fluffy brows, satin skin, and a soft pink shade on the lips and cheeks. Her hair had to be my favorite part of the look, however, especially given that it looks nothing like it did this time last year.

Emma Stone attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her latest look is a blunt bob that stops about two inches above her shoulders with razor-sharp ends. She kept her signature copper red color intact and added slight waves toward the front of her head, giving the look tons of extra volume to frame her face perfectly (which it did). She wrapped everything up with a short, square manicure, opting for a translucent pink color that showed a bit of her natural nail beneath.

Though they've cooled down a bit over the past few months, bobs are still very much a Hollywood favorite, so if you've been on the fence about getting one, you still have time to get the look. That said, a hairstyle is nothing without a proper styling and maintenance routine at home, so keep reading for a few products that can help you get a similar look.

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Xl Spring Curling Iron - 1-1/4" $99.99 at Ulta Beauty For the bit of volume toward the front of her head, curl your hair toward your face. Goody Slideproof Bobby Pins $1.99 at Amazon US While your hair is still hot, create a pin curl and allow it to cool down. ColorWow Style on Steroids Color-Safe Texture Spray $30 at Sephora For added texture, use a texturizing spray like this one.

