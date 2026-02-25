Prince William Shares His Surprising Favorite Movie that George, Charlotte and Louis "Adore" Too

Prince William and Princess Kate made their return to the BAFTAs red carpet on Sunday, February 22, and in the process, the Prince of Wales revealed one of his favorite movies to watch with his kids. It turns out the dad of three is a massive Tom Cruise fan—and apparently, so are Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Prince of Wales was asked about his favorite movies in a clip shared on X , and he admitted that he was “biased” because of his friendship with Tom Cruise.

“I've got to be careful because I'm a little biased to a particular person,” he shared. “But Top Gun 2, for instance, is one of the most incredible films I've watched in a long time.” The Prince of Wales clearly has strong opinions about the 2022 movie, sharing his exasperation at why the movie hadn’t won any awards.

Prince William is pictured at the 2026 BAFTAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales walks the Top Gun: Maverick red carpet with Tom Cruise. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Highest grossing, so serious about how he takes the action scenes. How it doesn't win anything, ever? That's what I care about. It just doesn't win anything. How could it not win anything?” William wondered. “It's one of the biggest grossing films probably in recent times, and it just needs a mention somewhere, that's all I care about.”

He continued that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all love Top Gun: Maverick as well, although William didn’t note if Princess Kate was also in their fan club.

“Watching it with my children, they absolutely adore it," he shared. “As much as they love the arty ones…they like the stunts and he takes it so seriously and he cares about cinema.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales are pictured at the 2026 BAFTAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The movie has a personal connection to the prince, who attended the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London alongside the Princess of Wales and Tom Cruise.

As for the Wales family’s other film favorites, the Prince of Wales has previously revealed that George was a huge fan of The Lion King and How to Train Your Dragon, and in 2021, William shared that his own top Christmas movie was Elf.

Meanwhile, during his BAFTAs red carpet moment, the Prince of Wales shared that Kate watched historical tearjerker Hamnet the night before and “was in floods of tears.” The Princess of Wales then admitted that she’d been concerned about having “puffy eyes” on the red carpet because she’d been crying so much. Perhaps she should’ve watched Top Gun, instead.