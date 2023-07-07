Princess Kate and Prince William Got Cozy at the Polo, As Kate Takes a Page From Meghan Markle's Style Book

Prince William and Princess Kate are carrying on with their PDA streak this week, it seems.

After indulging in a stealthy bum pat just days ago, the Prince and Princess of Wales were photographed exchanging an embrace and a kiss on Thursday, after William won a charity polo match he was participating in at Guards Polo Club in Windsor.

See the sweet moment between the royal spouses below, which photographer Chris Jackson captioned on Twitter, "A kiss for the winner ... A triumphant Prince of Wales receives a kiss from his wife at the Royal Charity Polo today in Windsor"

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)

Princess Kate, of course, came out to support her husband in true royal fashionista style.

The Princess of Wales stunned in a summery blue and white dress by Beulah London, accessorized with beige slingbacks by Camilla Elphick, and a Mulberry Harlow crossbody bag in sky blue.

She topped it all off with a pair of tortoise-framed Vivian sunglasses by Finlay, a brand which she has been seen sporting a ton over the years—as has her estranged sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

Writing about the event on Instagram, the Waleses said, "Huge thanks to everyone who attended today’s Charity Polo Cup, helping us raise money that has such a meaningful impact on causes close to our hearts

"Over the years, this event has raised more than £12 million, with the beneficiaries this year being our friends"

They proceeded to list the charities which will benefit from the event, which are: the Shout mental health helpline, the Wales Air Ambulance Charity, youth homelessness charity Centrepoint, Mountain Rescue England and Wales, the Foundling Museum, the Forward Trust, EACH hospices, Baby Basics, Little Village HQ, and AberNecessities.