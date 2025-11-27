Princess Kate Styles Her Brand New Bag With a Classic Houndstooth Dress and Hugo Boss Heels
Something old, something new.
Princess Kate loves a stylish rewear. In fact, the Princess of Wales has become known for recycling items from her wardrobe, often rewearing clothing to new royal engagements years later. For a solo outing on Thursday, Princess Kate rewore a houndstooth dress from one of her favorite designers, pairing the chic outfit with a brand new bag.
On November 27, Kate Middleton attended the Anna Freud Centre in London, in support of the Anna Freud charity, of which she's the royal patron. For the occasion, Princess Kate rewore an Emilia Wickstead "Miles" Houndstooth Dress, which was altered for her to incorporate long sleeves.
The Princess of Wales first wore the sleek dress in December 2022 when she visited the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University in Boston. For her visit to the Anna Freud Centre, Kate paired the fitted dress with a pair of Hugo Boss Staple P90-L Anthracite Embossed Leather Pumps, which she first wore in 2016.
The royal also added to her repertoire with DeMellier's The Small Hudson Handbag in Mocha Suede. The new bag retails for $525 and features a top handle, along with a gold-plated lock, which accentuates its small silhouette.
Princess Kate completed the outfit with a pair of bespoke Sapphire and Diamond Cluster Earrings.
During her visit to the Anna Freud Centre, Princess Kate helped to launch a new initiative focused on ensuring children receive the support they need in early childhood.
As noted by the Royal Foundation website, the project aims to "enhance the knowledge and skills of health visitors and those who work alongside them to support early social and emotional development."
The website further explained, "The Centre has commissioned Anna Freud to create a workforce development programme, working with The Institute of Health Visiting, to ensure more babies and young children develop the social and emotional foundations they need for a happy, healthy life."
