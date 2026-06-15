Princess Kate Has a Tried-and-True Garter Day Style Formula

Each year, members of the Royal Family gather for the Order of the Garter ceremony, an event that dates back to medieval times. Inspired by King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, King Edward III created his own group of knights, called the Order of the Garter. Today, King Charles, as Sovereign of the Garter, chooses who is admitted into the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain. And although Princess Kate isn’t a member just yet, she’s been attending the historic event before she was even engaged to Prince William.

Kate’s first appearance at the Order of the Garter ceremony—also known as Garter Day—was in 2008, when she was dating the future Prince of Wales. Since then she’s been a familiar face at the annual procession, and her Garter Day fashion follows a familiar formula. Whether she’s in Alexander McQueen or Self-Portrait, the Princess of Wales never fails to look sophisticated in a traditional coat dress or tailored blazer—no matter how warm the June weather might be.

Ahead of her expected appearance at this year's event, we're taking a look back at some of Kate’s best Order of the Garter moments, below.

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2008

Kate Middleton attends Garter Day alongside Prince Harry and Queen Camilla (then the Duchess of Cornwall) in 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate attended Garter Day for the first time in 2008 when she was dating Prince William, joking around with Prince Harry as she watched the procession. Although she'd mostly stick to white and pastels in her royal career, the future princess chose a classic black blazer and skirt in a fun polka dot print for her first foray into the Order of the Garter.

2011

Princess Kate attends her first Garter Day as a member of the Royal Family in 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For her official Garter Day debut as a royal, the then-Duchess of Cambridge chose a more formal (and decidedly royal) outfit, wearing a pale gray coat by Katherine Hooker along with a matching cowl-necked dress with a saucer hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan.

2012

Princess Kate went with a short hemline for her 2012 appearance at Garter Day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess recycled the white Alexander McQueen coat she once wore to Trooping the Colour for Garter Day 2012, choosing the same above-the-knee style with a tiered skirt that she debuted in 2011. A matching Jane Corbett hat and her beloved L.K. Bennett Sledge pumps finished off the look.

2019

Queen Letizia joined the Royal Family on Garter Day 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate also wore a shorter silhouette in 2019, wearing a new Catherine Walker coat dress. The white design featured black trim and a fit-and-flare shape, and she paired it with a black Sylvia Fletcher for Lock and Co. that she'd worn previously.

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2022

The Princess of Wales wears a cornflower blue coat dress for Garter Day 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate chose head-to-toe blue for the Order of the Garter ceremony in 2022, including a gorgeous Juliette Botterill hat trimmed with flowers. Although it wasn't officially confirmed, Kate's fit-and-flare coat dress was believed to be by Alexander McQueen, per fashion blog What Kate Wore.

2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales turned to a high street brand for 2025's ceremony, repeating a white Self-Portrait blazer dress with a pleated skirt. She looked elegant in the ivory style despite the soaring temperatures that day, adding a matching wide-brimmed hat by Sean Barrett.

TOPICS Princess Catherine