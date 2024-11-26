We're all in search of that go-to shoe that will take us from work to weekend: a pair that's not too dressy, not too casual, but just right. In the case of one royal-adored (and editor-tested) shoe brand, Rothy's, you can have it all—and save big—this Black Friday.

Here's what you need to know about the line's just-dropped Black Friday sale. Rothy's is offering shoppers 30 percent off its entire site, so you can snag on-sale sneakers, loafers, and more a discount right now. But if you buy one piece from the massive sale, let it be one of the brand's many ballet flat styles. The sale will be running until December 2 (which is Cyber Monday, for reference).

In case you're unfamiliar, the brand burst onto the scene when Meghan Markle first stepped out in a pair of its pointed black ballet flats during a 2018 trip to Australia. The Meghan Effect was immediate. Shortly after the duchess was spotted in them, the brand reported that sales of the style shot up by four times. The brand's stylish and sustainable shoes—which are crafted from recycled water bottles—are also machine washable (a huge plus if you're constantly stepping in puddles).

The Duchess of Sussex debuted her Rothy's flats in 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The style is a particular favorite of several editors here at Marie Claire. Digital Director Jenny Hollander owns the Point II flats in a whopping four colors and even walked down the aisle in them on her wedding day.

"I live and die by Rothy's The Point II, to the point that I wore a limited-edition white pair on my wedding day," she says. "In my regular life, I have three pairs on rotation—blue, black, and red—that I break out at the slightest hint of warm weather and wear until the cold weather forces me into boots."

But The Point II isn't the only Rothy's style we editors love. There are also Rothy's best-selling boots, sneakers, wedges, and, in the case of Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla, the adorable Mary Jane flats.

"I honestly didn't want to believe that Rothy's were as comfortable as everyone said they were, but after my first wear, I was hooked," she says. "I've worn them weekly for nearly two years, and I don't have a blister to show for it. My Mary Janes go with everything I own and are supremely comfortable, so I keep them in my bag when I go out at night or when I have a particularly long day. These are the only shoes I wear during New York Fashion Week," she continues.

If you're ready to go shopping, keep scrolling. From slippers to sneakers and boots, shop some of our favorite on-sale Rothy's styles, below. Consider this to be your final warning: you will become obsessed with one of the pairs below.