The Under-$100 Superga Sneakers Princess Kate Has Loved Since 2016 Are On Sale at Amazon Right Now
She's living proof that they're easy to style.
There's not much that Catherine, Princess of Wales and I have in common, except for our love of Superga sneakers. Princess Kate and I have both worn them for roughly the same time (since the mid-2010s) and still wear them now. Here's the good news: Our longtime favorite pair of white Supergas are discounted in one of the best sneaker deals of Prime Big Deals Day, ringing up for less than $50.
Initially retailing for $70, they're on sale for $44 as part of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (otherwise known as October Prime Day). The discounts run from October 8 through October 9, so you only have a limited time to snag Princess Kate's favorite sneakers for even less than usual.
While Kate Middleton owns several pairs of the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic sneakers, her most-worn pair comes in classic white. The royal's versatile kicks are trademarked by their all-over canvas fabric and sporty rounded silhouette.
Middleton's decade-long love of Superga sneakers shouldn't come as a surprise, though. She had some of her best fashion moments while wearing them. Also, the Duchess has been known to repeatedly wear the same accessories over the years—so why wouldn't she be spotted more than a dozen times in a pair of affordable, trendy sneakers? Such is the case with her go-to Longchamp Le Pliage tote bag, which she's carried since 2005, and her signature pair of Aquazzura pointed-toe pumps (also beloved by her sister-in-law Meghan Markle) that she's worn countless times since she married Prince William in 2011.
The Superga appreciation runs in the family—Kate isn't the first royal to give them their stamp of fashionable approval. Princess Diana wore a pair of navy blue sneakers from the line nearly 30 years ago. Back in 1997, Diana styled them with light-wash jeans and a black blazer for an appearance in Angola.
I also personally swear by the 2750 Cotu Classics, so they have an editor's co-sign, too. Not only did I wear a pair of lacy white ones to my wedding reception this summer, but I have owned upward of 15 different styles over the last ten years. I actually used to collect them in high school. They're supremely comfortable with their rubber sole, easy to clean in a pinch thanks to the canvas material, and they never, ever, go out of style.
If buying another pair of cool white sneakers isn't on your to-do list this Prime Day, don't fret—there are a few versions on sale right now on Amazon. Keep scrolling to shop the other Supergas that are on sale right now. Marked-down hues include the blue pair worn by Princess Di and a trendy red version. With these deals, there's more than one way to dress like fashion royalty.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
