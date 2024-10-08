There's not much that Catherine, Princess of Wales and I have in common, except for our love of Superga sneakers. Princess Kate and I have both worn them for roughly the same time (since the mid-2010s) and still wear them now. Here's the good news: Our longtime favorite pair of white Supergas are discounted in one of the best sneaker deals of Prime Big Deals Day, ringing up for less than $50.

Initially retailing for $70, they're on sale for $44 as part of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (otherwise known as October Prime Day). The discounts run from October 8 through October 9, so you only have a limited time to snag Princess Kate's favorite sneakers for even less than usual.

While Kate Middleton owns several pairs of the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic sneakers, her most-worn pair comes in classic white. The royal's versatile kicks are trademarked by their all-over canvas fabric and sporty rounded silhouette.

Princess Kate wore the white Superga sneakers for a visit to a Great Britain Sail GP Team event in 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers (Were $70) $44 at Amazon

Middleton's decade-long love of Superga sneakers shouldn't come as a surprise, though. She had some of her best fashion moments while wearing them. Also, the Duchess has been known to repeatedly wear the same accessories over the years—so why wouldn't she be spotted more than a dozen times in a pair of affordable, trendy sneakers? Such is the case with her go-to Longchamp Le Pliage tote bag, which she's carried since 2005, and her signature pair of Aquazzura pointed-toe pumps (also beloved by her sister-in-law Meghan Markle) that she's worn countless times since she married Prince William in 2011.

The Superga appreciation runs in the family—Kate isn't the first royal to give them their stamp of fashionable approval. Princess Diana wore a pair of navy blue sneakers from the line nearly 30 years ago. Back in 1997, Diana styled them with light-wash jeans and a black blazer for an appearance in Angola.

Princess Diana wore a navy pair of Superga sneakers on a trip to Angola in 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I also personally swear by the 2750 Cotu Classics, so they have an editor's co-sign, too. Not only did I wear a pair of lacy white ones to my wedding reception this summer, but I have owned upward of 15 different styles over the last ten years. I actually used to collect them in high school. They're supremely comfortable with their rubber sole, easy to clean in a pinch thanks to the canvas material, and they never, ever, go out of style.

If buying another pair of cool white sneakers isn't on your to-do list this Prime Day, don't fret—there are a few versions on sale right now on Amazon. Keep scrolling to shop the other Supergas that are on sale right now. Marked-down hues include the blue pair worn by Princess Di and a trendy red version. With these deals, there's more than one way to dress like fashion royalty.