Royal Source Says an "Unexpected" Wimbledon Moment "Really Surprised" and "Humbled" Princess Kate

Royal fans were delighted when Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon solo on July 12 to watch the women's singles final. For the occasion, Princess Kate wore a white Self-Portrait dress, which she accessorized with an Anya Hindmarch tote bag and Gianvito Rossi suede pumps . Now, a royal source has revealed how the Princess of Wales felt when she received a standing ovation after arriving at Wimbledon.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a royal source said of the moment, "[Kate] felt really good, and it reinforced her recovery and that everyone is rooting for her." The source continued, "She doesn't follow the press so to get a real-world reaction was incredibly fulfilling for her."

The source further elaborated, "The ovation at Wimbledon was unexpected... [Kate was] really surprised and felt humbled by it."

As the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and an enthusiastic tennis fan, Princess Kate is a regular attendee at Wimbledon. The Princess of Wales even made an unexpected appearance at the sporting event in 2024, while undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment following a cancer diagnosis. As a result, it's completely understandable that the crowd celebrated Princess Kate's return to the tournament, and her recovery from cancer, by giving her a standing ovation.

The Princess of Wales returned to Wimbledon on July 13 with husband Prince William, and two of their three children—Prince George and Princess Charlotte. While Prince Louis sadly missed the action, Princess Kate seemed delighted to be attending the high-profile event for a second day.

For her second 2025 appearance at Wimbledon, Kate wore a royal blue V-neck dress, which she paired with her wide-brimmed, ribbon-trimmed hat from L.K. Bennett—an item beloved by Marie Claire's senior royal editor, Kristin Contino. Unfortunately, Kate's exact hat has since sold out, but similar items remain available for anyone hoping to replicate her regal style.

A pair of $750 Ralph Lauren Collection Celia Calfskin Pumps and Cartier's $3,350 18K Pink Yellow White Gold Classic Trinity Hoop Earrings accessorized the Princess of Wales's summery outfit.

