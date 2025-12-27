Princess Kate Hailed as the "Savior of the Royal Family" by Actor Who Ignored Her "Warning" About X-Rated Anecdote
"She put her finger up and said, 'If you tell anyone that story…'"
Princess Kate has had a busy festive season, which included hosting her annual Christmas carol concert, where she performed a duet with daughter Princess Charlotte. Now, a British actor who recently met Princess Kate has opened up about the funny exchange he had with the royal, calling her the future "savior" of the monarchy.
Speaking to the Telegraph, actor Christopher Biggins shared his thoughts on both Princess Kate and Prince William. Addressing the fact that he "wasn't always a big fan" of William, Biggins explained, "I don't know why, but I wasn't. But recently I did the Royal Variety Show."
Biggins continued, "I met him afterwards, and said: 'I must tell you that this theater, the Royal Albert Hall, is where years ago I took your mother [Princess Diana] to see Liza Minnelli, and your mother was just the most wonderful, incredible woman.' And he was really quite touched. He was charming."
As for his thoughts on Princess Kate, Biggins told the outlet, "And then Catherine, who I think is going to be the savior of the Royal Family, came over and we talked about her taking the children to [watch a] pantomime." The actor continued, "She was just walking away when she came back and said, 'Actually, when I was a young girl I played Principal Boy [in a pantomime].'"
Biggins asked Princess Kate which character she played in the show. "She said, 'Dick Whittington,'" the actor noted. "I said, 'Ah yes, I've heard of your Dick!' And she put her finger up and said, 'If you tell anyone that story…'"
While Biggins couldn't resist telling his X-rated anecdote, it's clear that the Prince and Princess of Wales made a big impression on the actor.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.