Princess Kate has had a busy festive season, which included hosting her annual Christmas carol concert, where she performed a duet with daughter Princess Charlotte. Now, a British actor who recently met Princess Kate has opened up about the funny exchange he had with the royal, calling her the future "savior" of the monarchy.

Speaking to the Telegraph, actor Christopher Biggins shared his thoughts on both Princess Kate and Prince William. Addressing the fact that he "wasn't always a big fan" of William, Biggins explained, "I don't know why, but I wasn't. But recently I did the Royal Variety Show."

Biggins continued, "I met him afterwards, and said: 'I must tell you that this theater, the Royal Albert Hall, is where years ago I took your mother [Princess Diana] to see Liza Minnelli, and your mother was just the most wonderful, incredible woman.' And he was really quite touched. He was charming."

Princess Kate and Prince William attend the Royal Variety Performance in November 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for his thoughts on Princess Kate, Biggins told the outlet, "And then Catherine, who I think is going to be the savior of the Royal Family, came over and we talked about her taking the children to [watch a] pantomime." The actor continued, "She was just walking away when she came back and said, 'Actually, when I was a young girl I played Principal Boy [in a pantomime].'"

Biggins asked Princess Kate which character she played in the show. "She said, 'Dick Whittington,'" the actor noted. "I said, 'Ah yes, I've heard of your Dick!' And she put her finger up and said, 'If you tell anyone that story…'"

"Catherine, who I think is going to be the savior of the Royal Family." (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Biggins couldn't resist telling his X-rated anecdote, it's clear that the Prince and Princess of Wales made a big impression on the actor.

