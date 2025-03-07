Givenchy's Powder Compact Dress Isn't the Only Reason Sarah Burton's Debut Is Turning Heads
The audacious upcycled dresses are just the start of this collection's appeal.
You didn't need a seat at Sarah Burton's Givenchy debut to see it first-thing on Friday morning. The hallowed halls of 3 Avenue George V, Givenchy's Paris address since 1955, quickly made the rounds on social media as the March 7 runway unfolded.
On X and Instagram, posters latched on to one of the more audacious designs from Burton's first Paris Fashion Week outing since leaving her 23-year post at Alexander McQueen for the Givenchy job. It was a flesh-toned mini bustier dress, entirely covered in antique powder compacts. Notes shared on X showed the dress aimed to evoke the model "spilling the treasures of her handbag," with powder puffs and mirrors splayed from the sweetheart neckline down to the hem of her mini skirt.
Was its purpose, as Marie Claire beauty director Hannah Baxter posited, to show how fashion can mitigate the beauty waste dilemma by reusing cast-off containers? Was it to get an early in with an A-list founder like Selena Gomez or Kylie Jenner—beauty moguls who could definitely wear it on a red carpet? To spawn a few hundred "That's so me" posts from viewers around the world? None of the above—though the last point is closest.
A dress resembling the inside of a tote filled with the bounty of an estate sale or a makeup artist's fashion month dopp kit is one facet of the creative director's thematic gear-shift for the famed French house. "I want to address everything about modern women," Burton wrote in her inaugural Givenchy runway show notes. "Strength, vulnerability, emotional intelligence, feeling powerful or very sexy. All of it."
That's a tall order for any single runway collection, yet she managed to do across her 52-look presentation. Burton was inspired by a recent discovery of patterns from founder Hubert de Givenchy's debut collection back in 1952, uncovered while his home was being renovated. Those designs, with their hourglass waists and exaggerated shoulders, were the foundations of how modern women dressed at that time.
Burton referenced that past while reimagining how women can dress for the present. Take, for example, exaggerated shoulder scarves modeled after originals from 1952, or the bevy of longline coats and suiting with a slightly structured waist. These are pieces displaying Burton's eye for "fifties foundations" that any 2025 working woman could wear.
Burton's Givenchy was one of the few runways I've seen throughout Paris Fashion Week with somewhat size- and age-inclusive models. The casting suggests her vision of the new Givenchy woman is multifaceted. In other words? We could all see ourselves reflected in the Givenchy era to come—and not only that compact mirror dress.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
