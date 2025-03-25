Meghan Markle isn't the only royal launching her own brand. Princess Madeleine of Sweden has announced a new collaboration with Swiss company Weleda to release a brand of skincare products. However, Madeleine won't be using her royal title to promote the line.

Earlier this week, Princess Madeleine shared news of her new skincare line in an Instagram post. "I'm excited to share that I'm launching 'MinLen,' a natural skincare line, developed in collaboration with Weleda, a global leader in certified natural skincare," the princess explained. "MinLen is the first natural, responsible, multi-generational skincare brand in Europe—created with the needs of both young and growing families in mind."

Revealing more details about the new brand, the Swedish princess wrote, "Our product range will officially launch at the end of the summer and as this is a private initiative, I will use my name Madeleine Bernadotte in my work with MinLen. I look forward to sharing more with you very soon!"

Princess Madeleine is the youngest daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Queen Silvia. Although she does, sometimes, carry out official royal engagements, she is not a full-time member of the Swedish Royal Family, which leaves her time to develop private ventures like her new skincare line.

The Swedish Royal Court released a statement regarding the launch of Madeleine's new line. "Princess Madeleine is launching a new business with the brand minLen in collaboration with the Swiss company Weleda AG," the statement explained. "The decision to establish the company has been made in consultation with the Royal Court. The Office of the Marshal of the Realm has assessed that this private enterprise is compatible with Princess Madeleine's role as a Royal Highness."

The statement also revealed that Princess Madeleine doesn't receive a salary from the government, and only takes part in official royal engagements when asked to do so. "Instead, she has been actively involved with the World Childhood Foundation and various patronages," the statement noted. "This new business venture will not affect her continued dedication to these causes. The princess's primary focus remains the well-being of children."

Revealing why Madeleine won't be using her royal title when promoting her new skincare line, the statement said, "As this is a private business venture, independent of her role within the Royal House, Princess Madeleine will use the name Madeleine Bernadotte in business contexts."