Princess Madeleine of Sweden Posts Chilling Halloween Photo of Her Two Daughters in Costume
"It's a spooky Halloween this year!"
Princess Madeleine of Sweden celebrated Halloween 2024 by sharing a truly spooky photo of her two daughters in costume.
Princess Adrienne and Princess Leonore posed for the terrifying snap, which Princess Madeleine captioned on Instagram, "It's a spooky Halloween this year!"
Both of Princess Madeleine's daughters wore ghostly white makeup, which featured blood dripping from their eyes and hollowed out eye sockets. Princess Adrienne channeled Red Riding Hood in a red and black dress with silver accents, and she wore a red bow in her hair. Princess Leonore wore a long white robe reminiscent of a ghost, and she was ready with her best haunting pose.
Needless to say, royal fans were charmed by the royal Halloween costumes. One commenter wrote, "Adorably spooky! Happy Halloween!"
Although the British Royal Family didn't share photos of their children's Halloween costumes, they apparently celebrate the tradition. It was recently reported that Princess Kate was preparing for a Halloween break with her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. It's also been revealed that Kate Middleton takes her children trick-or-treating each year.
Princess Madeleine of Sweden is often referred to as one of the world's most glamorous royals. Madeleine and her family recently returned home to Sweden, having resided in the United States since 2018.
The Swedish Royal Court announced the news in June, writing on Instagram, "Today, H.K.H. Princess Madeleine turns 42 years old." The caption continued, "Princess Madeleine and family are now moving home to Sweden. After several years as foreigners, Princess and Mr. Christopher O'Neill have decided that the family should for now reside in Stockholm."
Princess Madeleine's parents, Sweden’s King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia, have three children. Madeleine's sister, Crown Princess Victoria, was born in 1977, and will inherit the Swedish throne. Meanwhile, Madeleine's brother, the gorgeous Prince Carl Philip, was born in 1979, and is currently fourth in line to the throne. Princess Madeleine is the youngest child in the family, having been born in 1982.
