Princess Margaret's Rarely Seen Granddaughter Shares Why She Wore the Late Royal's Engagement Ring to King Charles's Coronation
Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones opened up about her royal grandmother's legacy in a new interview.
You might not know Lady Margarita Elizabeth Rose Alleyne Armstrong-Jones, but you've definitely heard of her grandmother. As the daughter of Princess Margaret's son, David Armstrong-Jones, Margarita is an extended member of the Royal Family, but she rarely attends public events. The 23-year-old, who served as a bridesmaid in Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 royal wedding, spoke with the Telegraph on Tuesday, November 4, sharing some insights about the grandmother she never met.
Lady Margarita was born just three months after Princess Margaret died, and although she didn't get to know her grandmother, the jewelry designer possesses many of the same qualities—and Margaret's engagement ring. Although she's not engaged herself, Margarita was given the late royal's ruby and diamond cluster ring as a gift from her father on her 21st birthday.
"It’s a Marguerite shape, a particular floral motif, and just so beautiful," Margarita told the Telegraph. "The fact that it shares our name made it feel very magical." The ruby ring was specially chosen by Margaret's ex-husband, Antony Armstrong-Jones, to look like a flower, representing her middle name, Rose.
She chose to wear the ring to her cousin King Charles's coronation. "It was the same church that Granny got married in," Lady Margarita noted of Westminster Abbey. "I wear it to things I think she would want to be there for."
As for "granny," Margarita, who is studying jewelry design at the lchimia Contemporary Jewelry School in Florence, said it's "hard to say" if Princess Margaret would have liked her "animalistic" and "raw" pieces.
However, the student adds, "I know she had a love of natural motifs and turquoise, which was her favourite color. She liked shells too, and would happily buy jewelry on the beach and wear it to fabulous state occasions."
Lady Margarita pointed out that Princess Margaret didn't stick to the expected when it came to her jewels, sharing, "She would always buy costume jewelry, which is interesting—that way she could be big and bold. She wasn’t precious. And she was definitely a big earring woman."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.