Princess Kate Has A New Go-To Handbag For 2026
The Princess of Wales's new it-bag is “a modern classic in miniature form.”
Could this be Princess Kate’s new favorite bag? The Princess of Wales debuted a surprisingly trendy new handbag a few weeks ago, and she’s already carried it several times on some major public engagements. Her new go-to handbag comes from DeMellier London, a British it-girl brand beloved for their trending handbag styles.
Princess Kate’s new bag is the Small Hudson bag, a “mocha suede” top-handle bag “designed to empower, crafted to last,” the brand says. “Ethically handcrafted from gold-rated Italian leather, it features our signature belted strap and gold-plated lock. A modern classic in miniature form, it can be worn crossbody with the adjustable, removable strap or carried.”
“I think that throughout history there have always been key bag shapes and styles that have remained consistently popular—with the top handle bag being one," says Monica Marriott-Mills from @themonicaway. The Luxury and Royal Fashion Content Creator told us previously that “the Princess of Wales is often celebrated for dressing elegantly but with looks that also feel grounded in practicality.”
DeMellier London describes the style as “petite in size, the smallest iteration of our bestselling style is made for life in motion, holding only what you need.” Any guesses on what’s in Princess Kate’s bag?
