Queen Elizabeth's Equerry Came Up With an Unusual Solution After Her Tiara Broke on the Way to a Gala

Members of the Royal Family don’t wear tiaras as much as they did during the earlier years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign, typically reserving them for major state occasions like the opening of Parliament or formal banquets for visiting world leaders. While you won’t see Princess Kate wearing a diamond headpiece at a film premiere or black tie event, in 1973, it was commonplace for the royals to break out a tiara, like Queen Elizabeth did for the Fanfare for Europe Gala.
The glittering event was held at the Royal Opera House in London, and while traveling to the gala from Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth experienced a tiara mishap.
According to the Royal Watcher blog, the late Queen, who was wearing an ivory gown with a matching fur stole, was reportedly wearing the Vladimir Tiara, but it broke en route to the Royal Opera House. Since they didn’t have time to detour to Buckingham Palace to get a replacement tiara, an alternate solution was required.
Fortunately, Queen Elizabeth’s equerry and friend Lord Plunket lived near the opera house, located in London’s Covent Garden neighborhood, and he offered to loan her his family’s diamond tiara for the night. Lord Plunket “took it out of the safe in time for the Queen’s car to arrive,” per the Royal Watcher, and she had just enough time to arrange it on her head before they got to the opera house.
“It was indeed their family’s tiara,” Mrs. Shaun Plunket, sister-in-law of Lord Plunket, wrote to Royal Jewels of the World. “The queen’s tiara had somehow broken that night en route to the event; Lord Plunket (Shaun’s older brother) lived around the corner and dashed home to retrieve his own tiara for her to wear. Voilà.”
The gala marked the only time Queen Elizabeth wore a tiara that wasn’t part of the Royal Family’s collection, and Lord Plunket wasn’t forgotten for saving the day. Per the Royal Watcher, the late Queen made Lord Plunket a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order the following year, but sadly, he died of cancer in 1975.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.