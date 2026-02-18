Princess Kate’s Fashion Transformation Is “a Masterclass in Diplomacy” According to American Countess
“Her wardrobe became situational intelligence.”
Julie Montagu, the American-born Countess of Sandwich, knows a thing or two about British royalty. The historian and culture expert was a regular American girl, who married the future Earl of Sandwich, and was thrust into a country full of aristocracy, history, and royalty. The Countess of Sandwich now hosts her own YouTube series, American Countess, where she dives into all the details surrounding British heritage. In her latest series on social media, Montagu explored “the transformation of Catherine, Princess of Wales,” and looked at Princess Kate’s evolution “from a university graduate suddenly thrust into global attention to a poised royal representing Britain on a world stage.”
“Over the past two decades, we’ve watched one of the most fascinating fashion journeys in modern royal history,” Montagu explained, before diving into the “language” of Princess Kate’s clothing. “Catherine’s wardrobe has become much more than clothing,” the Countess explains. “It is now a language—a language of diplomacy, tradition, confidence, and quiet authority.”
Speaking of how Princess Kate uses different fashion choices for different events, Montagu explained that “she learned how to dress for the room.” Different royal events require different types of outfits, from jeans and wellies on a Scouts day out, to a suit to host a business panel. “A hospital visit requires softness, a military ceremony requires authority, and a diplomatic dinner requires symbolism,” Montagu said. The Countess of Sandwich summarized this transformation by declaring that Princess Kate’s wardrobe “became situational intelligence.”
“She began favoring British designers,” the Countess of Sandwich remarked, listing some of the most iconic British fashion houses favored by Princess Kate, such as “Alexander McQueen, Catherine Walker, Jenny Packham.” Montagu notes that as time went on, Princess Kate’s “silhouettes became sharper and her tailoring more precise.”
Montagu believes that “as Catherine's role expanded, so did her understanding of royal dressing.” As she stepped into her royal role, Princess Kate “began to study how previous royal women had used fashion,” looking to former queens and princesses for inspiration. “Queen Alexandra used glamour, Queen Mary used grandeur, Queen Elizabeth II used color, and Princess Diana used emotion,” Montagu explained.
“Catherine learned from all of them.”
Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.