Queen Elizabeth's Final Birthday Gift to Kate Middleton Was a Precious Heirloom With Specific Rules Attached

Princess Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday with a brand new portrait, which breaks royal tradition. Just three years ago, the Princess of Wales received an extra special birthday gift from Queen Elizabeth II, which had a set of serious and important rules attached to it.

Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8, 2022, and the final birthday gift she ever gave to Kate Middleton was priceless. Princess Kate celebrated her 40th birthday at the beginning of 2022, and the late Queen apparently marked the occasion in an unforgettable way. An alleged source told New Idea (via the Express), "Her Majesty was extremely generous on Kate's birthday [in 2022], and gifted her with some jewels from her private collection, which we'll no doubt see her wearing at special occasions in the near future."

As for why the Queen's gift was so impressive, the outlet's source claimed, "But there was one very special diamond set that brought tears to Kate's eyes—the Coronation Necklace and Earrings."

Queen Elizabeth on the Buckingham Palace balcony following her coronation on June 2, 1953. (Image credit: The Print Collector/Getty Images)

New Idea's source also suggested that the Queen spoke to Princess Kate privately about the gift, requesting that she would wear the jewelry when Prince William becomes King. "It is very dear to the Queen, who wore it at her own coronation, as did her mom, the Queen Mother, and her grandmother, Queen Mary, when their husbands became King," the source said. "The Queen told Kate it's only right that she is the next Queen to wear them."

In honor of Princess Kate's 43rd birthday on Jan. 9, 2025, Prince William shared a personal message on Instagram. "To the most incredible wife and mother," the Prince of Wales wrote. "The strength you've shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W."

2024 was a particularly challenging year for the Royal Family, as both King Charles and Kate Middleton received cancer diagnoses. In an interview with Marie Claire, royal biographer and expert Robert Hardman looked ahead, saying, "I would say 2025, I'm sure everyone just hopes that it will be a year of resetting, or it'll be the year of reset. It'll be the year of going back to the way we were at the end of 2023 of regular, or semi-regular duties."