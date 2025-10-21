Courtier Says It Was "Hard" for Queen Elizabeth "As a Mother" to "Humiliate" Prince Andrew by Stripping His Titles
King Charles and Prince William have taken a harder stance with Andrew.
In a statement from Buckingham Palace on Friday, October 17, Prince Andrew announced he would no longer be using his Duke of York title. But this move—taken after new information was released regarding the prince and his association with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein—isn't seen as enough by many in the U.K., including some government officials. With calls for parliamentary legislation to officially remove Andrew's dukedom, one royal source is claiming that Queen Elizabeth could have "nipped this in the bud" years ago.
"We’re definitely in uncharted territory for royal scandals," a former courtier told the Times. With fresh claims against Andrew in his accuser Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, this week, it's feared that more information will come out as the Epstein files are released.
Queen Elizabeth certainly gave Andrew preferential treatment when she was alive, but as the Times reported, she "couldn't bring herself" to strip Prince Andrew of his titles in 2019, following his disastrous Newsnight interview. “It is very hard for a mother to humiliate her son—far easier for a brother to do it," one of Queen Elizabeth's courtiers told the outlet. "That story is as old as the Bible.”
Although it's taken King Charles some time to take decisive action with his brother, Prince William is said to differ from his father when it comes to the "Andrew problem" and has a "more ruthless" attitude.
William "was 'consulted' on the decision" for Andrew to no longer use his titles, but "is not satisfied with the outcome," per the Times. It's understood that Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will still be welcome at family events like Easter, but will be asked to use discreet entrances versus arriving with the rest of the royals.
The King reportedly spoke to Andrew on the phone ahead of the title announcement, per the Times, and wanted a "quick resolution" rather than taking "up the government’s time" by pushing an act of parliament through.
However, when the Prince of Wales eventually takes the throne, he's said to plan on banning his uncle "from all elements of royal life" including both public and private family events—and even William's coronation.
