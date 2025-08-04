Prince Andrew's Former Aide Says His Life Should Be "A Lesson for All Spares" In Wake of Discussions About Louis and Charlotte
Prince William and Princess Kate are set to "rip up the royal rule book" for their youngest kids.
With big brother Prince George set to become King one day, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are in the same position as their uncle, Prince Harry, great aunt Princess Anne, and great uncles Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. These royal "spares" have all carved their own paths in life, but when it comes to Prince Andrew, one of his former aides claims that the Royal Family could have done more to guide him.
Writing for the iPaper, veteran royal reporter Richard Palmer noted that Prince William and Princess Kate are finding themselves in a unique position as they are set to lead a more modern, slimmed-down monarchy. All four of Queen Elizabeth's children supported their mother as working royals, but as the family has seen with Prince Harry stepping down from his role, that might not necessarily be the case for all of William's kids.
"While much of her brother George’s life is mapped out in front of him as a future King, it is by no means clear what, if any, official role Charlotte or her younger brother Louis, seven, will have when they grow up in a world in which European monarchies are slimming down to only a handful of working royals," Palmer wrote.
And even if they do choose to support the Crown—as seems likely given the small number of royals available to help the future King William and Queen Catherine these days—Prince Andrew's former aide said that the support given to them by the palace needs to be stronger.
"There’s a lesson for all spares to the heir in this, and the people who advise them," the source said of the Duke of York's many misfortunes. He added that royal spares "are expected to just get on and do the job but they’re often woefully equipped to do it," suggesting that it could fall on aides "to do more of the heavy lifting, to try to keep them on the straight and narrow."
However, Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary, Ailsa Anderson, told the media outlet that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be keen to avoid mistakes of the past. "William and Catherine, to a certain extent, are going to rip up the rule book and do it their way," she said.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.