Royal Expert Claims Ex-Prince Andrew "Would Have Rushed" to Sarah Ferguson's "Side" If the Roles Were Reversed in Epstein Scandal
"She is busy looking after number one."
In recent months, the relationship between Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, appears to have taken a nosedive. Once self-described as "the happiest divorced couple," the former Duke and Duchess of York seem to have gone their separate ways following their eviction from Royal Lodge.
Both Sarah and Andrew found themselves implicated further in emails contained within the Jeffrey Epstein files, which even led to the former prince being arrested. Now, royal expert Ingrid Seward has suggested that Sarah would've gotten far more support from Andrew than she has offered him, if the roles were reversed.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, Seward said, "I would love to see her rush to his side. God knows he would have rushed to hers, were this the other way around. But she is busy looking after number one. I doubt we'll see her for a while."
As for how Sarah and Andrew's daughters—Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie—are dealing with the Epstein files fallout, Seward shared, "I'm sure they weren't expecting it." She continued, "It's really embarrassing and distressing for them both." The expert also suggested that the sisters were "extremely upset" about recent events involving their parents.
Following additional revelations regarding Andrew and Sarah's friendships with Epstein, Beatrice and Eugenie will likely be reevaluating their lives, Seward claimed.
"All the doubts will have come crashing in—those holidays they had as children, the funds their father put in their bank account, all the lovely things they enjoyed," the royal expert shared. "Somewhere in their minds, they'll be wondering where that money really came from."
Seward continued, "Sadly, they're going to start doubting everything their father ever told them."
Basically, Eugenie and Beatrice allegedly have a lot of information to process, which is likely to alter their family dynamic in some way.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.