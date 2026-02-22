Royal Expert Claims Ex-Prince Andrew "Would Have Rushed" to Sarah Ferguson's "Side" If the Roles Were Reversed in Epstein Scandal

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew at China Tang in London on January 15, 2007
In recent months, the relationship between Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, appears to have taken a nosedive. Once self-described as "the happiest divorced couple," the former Duke and Duchess of York seem to have gone their separate ways following their eviction from Royal Lodge.

Both Sarah and Andrew found themselves implicated further in emails contained within the Jeffrey Epstein files, which even led to the former prince being arrested. Now, royal expert Ingrid Seward has suggested that Sarah would've gotten far more support from Andrew than she has offered him, if the roles were reversed.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Seward said, "I would love to see her rush to his side. God knows he would have rushed to hers, were this the other way around. But she is busy looking after number one. I doubt we'll see her for a while."

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson walking to church on Easter Sunday

As for how Sarah and Andrew's daughtersPrincess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie—are dealing with the Epstein files fallout, Seward shared, "I'm sure they weren't expecting it." She continued, "It's really embarrassing and distressing for them both." The expert also suggested that the sisters were "extremely upset" about recent events involving their parents.

Following additional revelations regarding Andrew and Sarah's friendships with Epstein, Beatrice and Eugenie will likely be reevaluating their lives, Seward claimed.

"All the doubts will have come crashing in—those holidays they had as children, the funds their father put in their bank account, all the lovely things they enjoyed," the royal expert shared. "Somewhere in their minds, they'll be wondering where that money really came from."

Sarah Ferguson in a yellow dress and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at Royal Ascot

Seward continued, "Sadly, they're going to start doubting everything their father ever told them."

Basically, Eugenie and Beatrice allegedly have a lot of information to process, which is likely to alter their family dynamic in some way.

