Queen Mary of Denmark Channels Princess Kate (and Diana) in a Historic Diamond-and-Pearl Tiara

If Queen Mary of Denmark isn't on your style radar, you're seriously missing out. While her wardrobe has been compared to Kate Middleton's numerous times over the years, the Danish queen—who took the throne alongside husband King Frederik X in January—wore a dazzling tiara on Tuesday, Oct. 8 that we can't help but point out is very similar to the one made famous by Princess Diana and Princess Kate.

If you're not familiar with the Lover's Knot Tiara by name, you've definitely seen it in photos. Remember Diana's iconic "Elvis" dress with its high-collared jacket covered in pearls? She's wearing the sparkling diamond piece with pearl drops in the pictures from that outing in Hong Kong, and the late royal also wore the tiara to numerous other royal events.

Today, the piece is the most frequently worn tiara by Diana's daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, who first stepped out in the sparkler in 2015. In fact, Kate has worn it a whopping 11 times over the years, making only a few deviations from the classic style.

Queen Mary arrived on the arm of her husband, King Frederik, at Tuesday's banquet in Copenhagen. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ironically, the piece's official name is Queen Mary's Lover Knot Tiara, and for Tuesday's banquet at Christiansborg Palace, Queen Mary of Denmark sported the Danish royals' equivalent of the pearl-and-diamond headpiece.

Per royal jewelry blog The Court Jeweller, Mary's tiara is known as the Pearl Poire Tiara and was crafted in 1825 for Princess Louise of Prussia. It was handed down to the princess's granddaughter, Queen Lovisa of Denmark, who then turned it over to the Danish Royal Property Trust upon her death. Since then, Danish queens are the only ones who have worn the historic tiara.

Mary has worn the piece on one other occasion since King Frederik was crowned in January, debuting the pretty pearl style at a state banquet in Oslo this spring.

Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara was given to Diana on a long-term loan during her marriage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For her state banquet this week—which was held in honor of a visit from the president of Iceland, Halla Tómasdóttir, and her husband, Björn Skúlason—Australian-born Mary piled on some more diamonds to go with her historic headpiece, choosing a massive rivière necklace and drop earrings.

Jewels aside, Mary made a bold move by choosing to wear separates she's owned for years versus a new evening gown, wearing a tiered Oscar de la Renta navy maxi skirt with a coordinating blue sequined top from Jesper Høvring.

The Princess of Wales has worn the Lover's Knot Tiara 11 times, including a 2018 state banquet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier in the day, Queen Mary re-wore an outfit with a tie to the British monarchy, wearing the same jewel-toned purple coat dress she sported to King Charles III's coronation in May 2023.

This time, she gave the outfit an updated twist for day by pairing the regal look with a chic purple headband and wrapping a cozy gray pashmina around her neck.

As for the Lover's Knot Tiara, royal fans just might be seeing it again soon enough if Princess Kate makes an appearance at December's Buckingham Palace Diplomatic Reception.