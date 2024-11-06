Queen Mary of Denmark Makes a Split-Leg Jumpsuit Look Extra Glam on the Red Carpet

Who needs a gown?

Queen Mary wearing a black jumpsuit with dangling earrings and looking off to the side
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino
By
published
News

Royal red carpet dressing can feel predictable at times, but Queen Mary proved that a jumpsuit can look just as sophisticated as an evening gown while attending the Crown Prince Couple's Awards in Copenhagen, Denmark on Nov. 5.

The fashion-forward Danish royal joined husband King Frederik on the red carpet, posing in a tuxedo-style Max Mara jumpsuit with slits up the side of each flared leg. The split-leg look was perfect for showing off her colorful Manolos, with Mary rocking the designer's crystal-trimmed Hangisi pump.

Everyone from Kate Middleton to Carrie Bradshaw has rocked the ever-popular Manolo Blahnik shoe, but Mary—who's worn the style on several other occasions— gave the Hangisi a sunny twist with her bright yellow pair.

Queen Mary walking down the red carpet wearing a black jumpsuit with yellow shoes and holding flowers

Queen Mary showed off some leg (and bright yellow heels) on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Mary wearing a black jumpsuit standing on the red carpet and holding flowers

Her tuxedo-style jumpsuit featured flared legs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She gave her black look another pop of color with an embellished yellow Prada clutch and wore a whopper of a yellow gemstone cocktail ring along with shoulder-sweeping statement earrings.

Queen Mary wore her down in a sleek, straight style for the 20th anniversary of their awards program, which honors those in the fields of arts, culture and social work.

Per the Danish royal family's Instagram account, the awards will be renamed in 2025 to reflect Mary and Frederik's new titles as king and queen. Next year, the event will be called the Royal Couple's Awards and will expand to "support social initiatives, art and culture, and communities that bind us together."

As for Queen Mary's red carpet look, her exact jumpsuit is (very sadly) sold out. However, I've pulled together some similar styles—including one that's almost an exact match. Just grab your yellow pumps and you'll be ready for any holiday party this season.

King Frederik and Queen Mary standing on stage in front of microphones lit by blue lights

King Frederik and Queen Mary hit the stage during the event.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
