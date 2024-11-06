Queen Mary of Denmark Makes a Split-Leg Jumpsuit Look Extra Glam on the Red Carpet
Who needs a gown?
Royal red carpet dressing can feel predictable at times, but Queen Mary proved that a jumpsuit can look just as sophisticated as an evening gown while attending the Crown Prince Couple's Awards in Copenhagen, Denmark on Nov. 5.
The fashion-forward Danish royal joined husband King Frederik on the red carpet, posing in a tuxedo-style Max Mara jumpsuit with slits up the side of each flared leg. The split-leg look was perfect for showing off her colorful Manolos, with Mary rocking the designer's crystal-trimmed Hangisi pump.
Everyone from Kate Middleton to Carrie Bradshaw has rocked the ever-popular Manolo Blahnik shoe, but Mary—who's worn the style on several other occasions— gave the Hangisi a sunny twist with her bright yellow pair.
She gave her black look another pop of color with an embellished yellow Prada clutch and wore a whopper of a yellow gemstone cocktail ring along with shoulder-sweeping statement earrings.
Queen Mary wore her down in a sleek, straight style for the 20th anniversary of their awards program, which honors those in the fields of arts, culture and social work.
Per the Danish royal family's Instagram account, the awards will be renamed in 2025 to reflect Mary and Frederik's new titles as king and queen. Next year, the event will be called the Royal Couple's Awards and will expand to "support social initiatives, art and culture, and communities that bind us together."
As for Queen Mary's red carpet look, her exact jumpsuit is (very sadly) sold out. However, I've pulled together some similar styles—including one that's almost an exact match. Just grab your yellow pumps and you'll be ready for any holiday party this season.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
