Airport Employee Says She Was "Really, Really Impressed" By Queen Camilla's Beauty Routine After Meeting Her in Washington

At 78, Queen Camilla might not be the first person you’d think of as a royal beauty influencer. But during her recent visit to the United States, her gorgeous appearance “impressed” one British Airways employee so much that the woman drilled a royal journalist for information on The Queen’s beauty routine.

Speaking on the Daily Mail’s “Palace Confidential” podcast, royal editor Rebecca English said that one airport staff member struck up a conversation with her in Washington, D.C. after the state visit. English noted that although King Charles left Washington for Bermuda, Queen Camilla flew back to London commercially.

“The next day I was flying back from Washington myself and when I got to the BA check in desk, the very friendly lady said, 'What have you been here doing? Work? Pleasure?'” English said. “I was telling her I was covering the royal trip and she went 'Ah! We saw Queen Camilla as she walked in yesterday'.”

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Queen Camilla and King Charles are pictured with Donald and Melania Trump at a state dinner on April 28. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen's beautiful skin made one airport employee take notice. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The woman “desperately wanted to chat” and said that the employees “couldn't quite believe it” when Camilla showed up, noting “she's got really good skin.” The BA employee then began asking more detailed questions to English, like “Has she had anything done? What's her health regime? What's her skin care regime like?”

“She really wanted to chat about it because she was really, really impressed," the royal editor added.

While The Queen isn't exactly doing GRWM videos, we do know some of her favorite beauty products. Camilla recently visited The Couture Brow, a specialist based at The Lanesborough Club & Spa in London, for their bespoke eyebrow design services. And she's such an enthusiast of bee venom facialist Deborah Mitchell that she awarded Mitchell with a coveted royal warrant.

“One day, I decided to surprise her, and I used some of her own honey to make her Bee Venom products and gave it back to her!” the facialist told People in 2025. Perhaps she can make a quick delivery to the Dulles airport, too.

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TOPICS Queen Camilla