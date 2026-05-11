Airport Employee Says She Was "Really, Really Impressed" By Queen Camilla's Beauty Routine After Meeting Her in Washington
"She really wanted to chat about it."
At 78, Queen Camilla might not be the first person you’d think of as a royal beauty influencer. But during her recent visit to the United States, her gorgeous appearance “impressed” one British Airways employee so much that the woman drilled a royal journalist for information on The Queen’s beauty routine.
Speaking on the Daily Mail’s “Palace Confidential” podcast, royal editor Rebecca English said that one airport staff member struck up a conversation with her in Washington, D.C. after the state visit. English noted that although King Charles left Washington for Bermuda, Queen Camilla flew back to London commercially.
“The next day I was flying back from Washington myself and when I got to the BA check in desk, the very friendly lady said, 'What have you been here doing? Work? Pleasure?'” English said. “I was telling her I was covering the royal trip and she went 'Ah! We saw Queen Camilla as she walked in yesterday'.”
The woman “desperately wanted to chat” and said that the employees “couldn't quite believe it” when Camilla showed up, noting “she's got really good skin.” The BA employee then began asking more detailed questions to English, like “Has she had anything done? What's her health regime? What's her skin care regime like?”
“She really wanted to chat about it because she was really, really impressed," the royal editor added.
While The Queen isn't exactly doing GRWM videos, we do know some of her favorite beauty products. Camilla recently visited The Couture Brow, a specialist based at The Lanesborough Club & Spa in London, for their bespoke eyebrow design services. And she's such an enthusiast of bee venom facialist Deborah Mitchell that she awarded Mitchell with a coveted royal warrant.
“One day, I decided to surprise her, and I used some of her own honey to make her Bee Venom products and gave it back to her!” the facialist told People in 2025. Perhaps she can make a quick delivery to the Dulles airport, too.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.