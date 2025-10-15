Princess Eugenie Slips Into a Satin Skirt and Princess Kate-Approved Boots For Outing With Jordanian Princess

Princess Eugenie and sister Princess Beatrice might not be working royals, but they both support their uncle, King Charles, and cousin, Prince William, at various events throughout the year. Before Prince William and Princess Kate held an audience with Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein of Jordan on October 15, Eugenie teamed up with the Jordanian princess for a cause close to her heart—and she brought back a favorite skirt that's right on trend for fall 2025.

As director of art gallery Hauser & Wirth, Eugenie has a strong passion for the visual arts, and she joined Princess Rajwa to see how some London hospitals are integrating art into their patient spaces. For their day out, Eugenie chose the same green Ralph Lauren satin slip skirt that she's worn on several other occasions since 2024. Whether it's a dress, shoes or bag, satin for daytime has been a key fall trend this year, and lingerie-inspired skirts bring an unexpected complement to cozy knits.

Eugenie paired the silky piece with a black cardigan and the gold Sophie Lis mushroom earrings she's worn almost exclusively in recent months. The royal kept the fall vibes going with slouchy black Penelope Chilvers boots—a favorite brand of both Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie—and a past-season burgundy croc Chloe shoulder bag.

Princess Eugenie wore a green Ralph Lauren skirt while Princess Rajwa chose a printed Giada dress. (Image credit: Princess Eugenie/Instagram)

As for Princess Rajwa—who married Crown Prince Hussein in 2023—she chose a white Giada dress with a suitably artistic print and carried a crinkled Dries Vann Noten bag, per Instagram account Royal Fashion Daily.

"It was an absolute pleasure to visit Springfield University Hospital at South West London and St George’s Mental Health NHS trust with Princess Rajwa al Hussein in London on Monday," Princess Eugenie wrote on Instagram. "We viewed a number of artworks created as part of an initiative by the charity Hospital Rooms, which integrates art into mental health care environments."

The princess continued that renowned artists "produce permanent, high-quality works for mental health wards across the UK’s National Health Service, helping create welcoming and uplifting spaces for patients."

"Truly beautiful. Thank you for having us," she finished the post.

