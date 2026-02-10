Queen Rania Looks Like a Fairytale Princess in Light Blue for Sweet Ballerina Moment

Queen Rania of Jordan regularly tops the royal best dressed lists with her great fashion sense, and her latest outfit for a royal engagement in Aqaba is no exception. For a visit to inaugurate the 25th branch of the Zaha Culture Center, a children’s center that provides workshops, sports classes, play areas, and other family-oriented activities, the Jordanian queen wore a light chambray blouse and skirt set. The outfit, from Australian brand Zimmermann, was extremely Cinderella-esque, and perfect for a royal visit with children.

The “Ascension” blouse and skirt is described as “striking the perfect balance between sophisticated and casual,” according to MyTheresa. “Ethereal and romantic barely scratch the surface” when describing the set, which is “crafted from denim” and features “voluminous balloon sleeves and a ruffled skirt.” The Queen of Jordan paired the set with a thin white belt and white heels, which tied the outfit together.

Queen Rania arrives at the Zaha Culture Center. (Image credit: Queen Rania on Instagram)

Queen Rania shares a sweet moment with a ballet class. (Image credit: Queen Rania on Instagram)

At the Zaha Culture Center in Aqaba, the queen met with a group of ballerinas who looked precious in pink tutus and hair bows during their ballet class. Queen Rania also toured the new facility, watched a martial arts session, and met with children during a crafting session. The Zaha Culture Center is part of a larger royal initiative to “empower children, youth, and women by developing their creative, cognitive, and social skills.”

In a post on Instagram, Queen Rania shared several photos from the visit and said “seeing children happy always makes my day!” Queen Rania regularly shares updates on her official Instagram page, @queenrania, which feel slightly more personal than other official royal social media profiles. In between professional photos from royal engagements, the queen shares personal birthday wishes and intimate family photos of her husband, King Abdullah II, her four children, and now her two grandchildren. In her profile’s bio, she describes herself as “a mum and a wife with a really cool day job.”

Queen of Jordan certainly is a very cool day job.

