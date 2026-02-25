Meghan Markle Looks Polished in Breezy White Separates on Visit to Jordan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived on a surprise visit to Jordan for a humanitarian trip with Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization. The couple travelled to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to support frontline organizations, including World Central Kitchen and Questscope, amidst ongoing unrest in Syria, Gaza, and the wider area. As part of their ongoing philanthropic and humanitarian work, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited organizations supporting the vulnerable refugee population.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at a WHO roundtable. (Image credit: Alamy)

Looking fresh and radiant, Meghan Markle arrived at a World Health Organisation roundtable with her husband, Prince Harry, looking bright in breezy separates. Her creamy, white boucle jacket paired with relaxed trousers created a business-friendly, yet weather- and location-appropriate style perfectly suited for the occasion. The separates come from Veronica Beard, a brand that Markle has worn many times over the years. Markle accessorized with black mule sandals and minimal jewelry—only her wedding rings and her Cartier ‘Love’ bangle.

Following the roundtable meeting, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited one of the world’s largest refugee camps: the Za’atari Refugee Camp in Amman, which provides support for displaced Syrians. At the refugee camp, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex played soccer at the camp’s recreation center before viewing the wider facilities.

Meghan Markle plays soccer at a refugee camp. (Image credit: Alamy)

Meghan Markle wears a shirt from With Nothing Underneath. (Image credit: Alamy)

Meghan Markle looked casual and comfortable in a linen t-shirt, linen Jenni Kayne trousers, Vince boat shoes, and a crisp white shirt from With Nothing Underneath. The shirt is described by the brand as “a modern twist to her classic royal style.” The brand’s Boyfriend Fine Poplin White Shirt —which was recently worn by the Princess of Wales in blue—added a bright, fresh layer to Markle’s outfit.

The suede boat shoes added a preppy, modern twist to the outfit while still allowing for some soccer kicks. Linen trousers from Jenni Kayne paired with the soft green t-shirt just as well as the Heidi Merrick black gauze top that Meghan changed into for events later in the day. The versatile outfit was ideal for the weather and for a down-to-earth meeting with refugees in a vulnerable state.

