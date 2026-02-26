Exclusive: Princess Beatrice's Go-To Handbag Designer Shares the "Surreal" Feeling Behind Royals Wearing Her Designs
Tyler Ellis tells 'Marie Claire' that seeing women like Princess Charlene and Zara Tindall carrying her bags "really helps with trust of the brand."
Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Paris Hilton has carried Tyler Ellis’s elegant handbags, and along with red carpet royalty, actual royals have chosen her brand time and time again. Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Princess Charlene and Lady Amelia Windsor have all brought Tyler Ellis clutches to major royal events, and for the designer, it means everything.
For women who have access to any brand in the world, Ellis says “it’s really humbling” to see royals and celebrities carrying her brand. “Every time I’m like oh my gosh, it’s surreal,” she tells Marie Claire.
Ellis says the impact of royals wearing her bags can’t be understated. “It really amplifies the footprint of the brand,” she shares. The designer points to Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan’s 2023 wedding—when Princess Beatrice carried her Lee 'Pouchet' Clutch in champagne satin—as a moment that drew international attention to her company.
“To me, that was a fairytale princess moment,” she says. “And everyone was there. It helps when a new person coming to learn about the brand can see ‘Wow, Princess Beatrice carried this to the royal wedding.’ It really helps with trust of the brand.”
When asked what makes royal women carry Tyler Ellis, the designer explains that her “simple, clean” bags “really can play the second-tier role to the gown.”
“It doesn’t steal the thunder, but it’s a perfect complement,” she adds of her evening bags. “It sits well in the hand, it holds everything that you would want for a cocktail party.”
On that note, Ellis says that “as a woman designing for women” she tries to “think about every practical aspect of the bag while keeping it minimal.” This means enough room to hold your phone and essentials for an evening out while not compromising on style.
Royal women typically favor classic designs over excessively trendy looks, and Ellis tells Marie Claire that this "timeless" philosophy ties in with her own, as she’s “never really been about the trend.”
“My father was the American designer Perry Ellis, and looking back at his designs, you could wear them today,” she shares. “He passed away in 1986, and you could still wear what he was creating back in the ‘70s and ‘80s, which I love. And I think it’s really important as a brand to have your legacy carry on.”
Reflecting on this timeless appeal, the fashion expert shares that Princess Kate “has always been one of the most elegant women that I’ve ever seen.” She notes that as the Princess of Wales has grown into her role, there’s more of a “confidence and understated elegance that is just making her presence stronger and stronger every day.”
Ellis calls Princess Kate’s style “approachable, but understated,” adding, “I just feel this confidence coming with her.”
While Ellis has accessorized a number of Hollywood stars, she tells Marie Claire that it’s different working with royal women. “One thing I do love about the royals is they typically do carry a clutch or handbag, where in Hollywood—we do a lot with red carpets—we have to beg them to hold the bag.”
She also notes that for royal women, a handbag is “more of a practical choice.” For a celebrity, it’s more of a “show-stopping” piece versus “practical functionality.”
As for what’s next for the label, Ellis says she’s working on evolving outside of her signature clutches. The designer explains that she “tended to design small, kind of beautiful little gems,” but now that she’s a mother, she’s “working on larger, a little bit softer, more wearable pieces."
“Something where you can throw stuffed animals or airplanes or whatever in your bag when you’re out with your child,” she adds. Princess Kate, take note.
