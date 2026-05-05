Sure, the over-the-top fashion at the Met Gala is what most of us tune in to see year after year, but if you're not paying attention to what goes on at the after-parties, you're missing half of the entertainment, especially where glam is concerned. The best beauty looks on this year's red carpet included lots of grungy makeup and extravagant manicures, but once it came time for every celebrity attendee to leave, they took off their "Fashion Is Art"-themed hair, makeup, and attire to let loose at various after-parties throughout New York City.

To see some of the best beauty looks from the 2026 Met Gala afterparties, read ahead.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter attends a Met Gala after-party on May 4. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Sabrina Carpenter looked great in her Old Hollywood glam, but she decided to remove the diamond headpiece and brush out her curls once it was time for the after-party.

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Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie attends the Saint Laurent Met Gala after-party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After attending the main event wearing a simple French twist, Margot Robbie quite literally let her hair down for the Saint Laurent after-party and wore her lob haircut in loose waves.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat attends the Saint Laurent Met Gala after-party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Doja Cat appeared at the museum with her hair styled in soft waves, but after the event, she hit the Saint Laurent after-party with her hair pulled up into a twisted French bun.

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson attends the Saint Laurent Met Gala after-party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thompson's Met Gala look featured electric blue drip nails and a wet and wavy hairstyle that was put together by Lacy Redway, who said on Instagram that she wanted the actress's hair to mimic a painting. For the after-party, Thompson pulled her curls back into what appears to be a slick back bun.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber spotted leaving a hotel in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber is the queen of the slick back bun, so it was only fitting for her to attend the parties in her signature hairstyle.

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Katy Perry

Katy Perry attends the Saint Laurent Met Gala after-party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Katy Perry ascended the Met Gala steps with her jet black hair blown out and styled in a long, silky straight look, but most noticeably, she covered her face with a chrome mask. When the event was over, she attended an after-party mask free and pulled her hair into an updo.

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae attends the BOOM Met Gala after-party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The only thing better than Janelle Monae's chic bixie haircut was her 3D chrome manicure.

Connor Storrie

Connor Storrie attends the Saint Laurent Met Gala after-party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm used to seeing Connor Storrie with his naturally curly hair fully on display, but for the Saint Laurent after-party, he opted for a sleek, wet look with his curls slightly combed back.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett attends the Saint Laurent Met Gala after-party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 9-1-1 star attended the Saint Laurent after-party wearing dark, wavy hair with a generous amount of pink blush on her cheeks.

Chase Infiniti

Chase Infiniti attends the GQ Met Gala after-party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chase Infiniti was a guest at GQ's after-party, where she wore big, fluffy ringlets that were dip-dyed a honey blonde color.

Adwoa Aboah

Adwoa Aboah attends the Saint Laurent Met Gala after-party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The British actress made a messy updo look incredibly chic at Saint Laurent's post-Met Gala affair.