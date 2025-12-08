Prince William and Princess Kate's youngest son, Prince Louis, is known for his cheeky demeanor and his resemblance to his grandfather, Michael Middleton. However, Kate's dad isn't the only family member Prince Louis looks like. As reported by Hello! magazine, royal fans have been expressing their shock at discovering Louis's "clone."

An Instagram post shared by @katemiddletonprincessofwalesuk highlighted just how much the 7-year-old prince looks just like his mom. Including side-by-side photos of a young Princess Kate at school and her youngest son attending the Together at Christmas carol concert, the caption noted, "Prince Louis is really Catherine's mini me."

One commenter suggested that the resemblance between the pair was obvious, writing, "I have always known this." Another commenter seemingly confirmed, "Louis is a Middleton." One royal fan celebrated the fact that Louis appeared to resemble his mom, writing, "He is a Middleton. Lucky him. They seem to be terrific people."

"He is a Middleton. Lucky him. They seem to be terrific people." (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Comparing mother and son's identical smiles, one commenter exclaimed, "Literally copy/paste." Another royal fan suggested that Princess Kate and Prince Louis were alike in more than looks. "That's why he melts us like his mom does," they wrote. "He truly is special and has such a kindness about him."

One person highlighted the fact that Princess Charlotte and Prince George appear to resemble Prince William's side of the family, rather than the Middleton clan. "He seems to favor her side a little more than his siblings," they noted.

Kate Middleton sits front and center with her hockey team while attending St Andrew's School—who provided the undated photo. (Image credit: St Andrew's School - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

However, some fans couldn't shake the feeling that Prince Louis takes after his grandfather, Michael Middleton. "He looks like Catherine's father," one person explained. "He looks a lot like Michael Middleton for sure!" another commenter said.

Basically, Prince Louis most definitely takes after his mom's family, and the resemblance is difficult to deny.