Princess Kate Reveals Prince Louis Would "Love" One Part of Her Engergetic Cultural Outing
Petition to bring him along next time?
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis don’t often accompany their parents on royal outings, but Princess Kate shared that they would’ve been very into one of her events in Leicester, England on March 5. The Princess of Wales visited the city to mark the Hindu festival of Holi, which celebrates color, spring, love and fresh beginnings—and in the spirit of the holiday, she said Prince Louis in particular would’ve “loved” the cultural celebrations.
After watching a vibrant dance performance by The Aakash Odedra Company, Kate said, “You must be super fit because it’s super energetic,” per the Daily Mail. “My children would love that, they love their dancing,” she added. “Louis would love your dance routine.”
Prince Louis, 7, has shown off his adorable moves at multiple royal events over the years, including Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, where he entertained fans as he danced in his seat.
As for Kate’s trip to Leicester, she jumped in and participated in a dance later in the day as she visited the Shreeji Dham Haveli Hindu Temple. The Princess of Wales removed her shoes and joined women in a traditional dance at the event, which one participant deemed “amazing.”
"She was really acknowledging what we're doing here, and really engaged. This is part of our faith, and it was very nice that she acknowledged what we're doing," Mayur Kachela, a member of the temple's executive committee told the Daily Mail.
Perhaps Prince Louis can join in the fun next time, but until then, mom Kate brought the 7-year-old and his siblings some sweet treats from Bobby's restaurant in Leicester.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.