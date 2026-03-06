Princess Kate Reveals Prince Louis Would "Love" One Part of Her Engergetic Cultural Outing

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis don’t often accompany their parents on royal outings, but Princess Kate shared that they would’ve been very into one of her events in Leicester, England on March 5. The Princess of Wales visited the city to mark the Hindu festival of Holi, which celebrates color, spring, love and fresh beginnings—and in the spirit of the holiday, she said Prince Louis in particular would’ve “loved” the cultural celebrations.

After watching a vibrant dance performance by The Aakash Odedra Company, Kate said, “You must be super fit because it’s super energetic,” per the Daily Mail. “My children would love that, they love their dancing,” she added. “Louis would love your dance routine.”

Prince Louis, 7, has shown off his adorable moves at multiple royal events over the years, including Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, where he entertained fans as he danced in his seat.

The Princess of Wales reacts to an Indian dance performance on March 5. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate took her shoes off and joined in a traditional dance at a Hindu temple. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis steals the show at the Platinum Jubilee. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Kate’s trip to Leicester, she jumped in and participated in a dance later in the day as she visited the Shreeji Dham Haveli Hindu Temple. The Princess of Wales removed her shoes and joined women in a traditional dance at the event, which one participant deemed “amazing.”

"She was really acknowledging what we're doing here, and really engaged. This is part of our faith, and it was very nice that she acknowledged what we're doing," Mayur Kachela, a member of the temple's executive committee told the Daily Mail.

Perhaps Prince Louis can join in the fun next time, but until then, mom Kate brought the 7-year-old and his siblings some sweet treats from Bobby's restaurant in Leicester.